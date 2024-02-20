Yellowstone Capital Advisors Announces Another Happy Client With The Successful Sale Of A Leading BPO Company

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

JACKSON, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, February 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- __________________________________________________In Q1 of 2024 Yellowstone Capital Advisors successfully closed a transaction representing a leading United States based BPO provider with nearshore and offshore delivery locations. The company served top brand name clients and enjoys a diversified client base. The process resulted in a high mark valuation for our sellers with twenty-two subscribed buyer NDAs and five offers. Yellowstone Capital Advisors was engaged by the client in October 2023 and closed the transaction early January 2024.Our Client:__________________________________________________The company is a privately owned United States based provider of business process outsourcing solutions. Our client provides customer care and back-office services for a variety of industries including Travel, Hospitality, E-commerce, Healthcare, and Financial Services. Our client delivers high quality service with their world class nearshore and offshore delivery locations.The Purchaser:__________________________________________________The acquiring company is a fast-growing privately-owned US business services and technology firm. The company provides diversified business services such as payroll administration, employee benefits, technology services, recruiting services, risk & compliance services, and customer experience services. The acquiring company is backed by one of the leading global private equity firms.The Transaction:__________________________________________________Yellowstone Capital Advisors was engaged by the seller in early October 2023 to take the company to market and brought the opportunity to our buyer network. Over 90% of contacts with buyers were at the CEO or board levels of the buyers. After receiving five offers, the purchaser ultimately stood out as the best fit with their diversified business and technology services (not a pure play BPO company) and it's federated operating model allowing our client to continue to operate independently under new strategic ownership. At that point the Yellowstone Capital Advisors team worked closely with our client, the acquiring company, and all third party advisors to manage the due diligence process and ensure the best possible result for our client. Both our client and the acquiring company worked diligently and quickly towards closing the transaction in under five weeks from LOI to closing.Client references provided upon request.For information regarding Yellowstone Capital Advisors' M&A advisory services please email Trevor Allen: ...

