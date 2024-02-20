Inventhelp Inventors Develop Sterilizer System For Stethoscopes (OCM-1437)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) PITTSBURGH, Feb. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "We thought there could be a better way to disinfect a stethoscope or other small medical devices between uses in a doctor's office, lab, or medical facility," said one of three inventors, from San Clemente, Calif., "so we invented the CLEAN SCOPE. Our design would offer an improved level of hygiene and added convenience for doctors, nurses and patients."

The patent-pending invention provides an effective way to sterilize stethoscopes between uses. In doing so, it offers an alternative to manually disinfecting stethoscopes. As a result, it helps reduce the spread of germs and viruses and it saves time and effort. The invention features a practical design that is easy to use so it is ideal for healthcare and medical facilities.

The original design was submitted to the Orange County sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 22-OCM-1437, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .



SOURCE InventHelp