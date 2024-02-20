(MENAFN- PR Newswire) DUBLIN, Feb. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The

Global Smart Airports Market to Reach $40.4 Billion by 2030

The global market for Smart Airports estimated at US$16.1 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$40.4 Billion by 2030, growing at a

CAGR of 12.2% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Terminal Side, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 11.7% CAGR and reach US$26 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Airside segment is estimated at 13.5% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

Smart airports are revolutionizing the travel experience by leveraging connected, intelligent, digitized, and personalized solutions, aiming to elevate passenger journeys to new heights. These airports offer a seamless, stress-free experience, driven by advanced technology and a need to modernize infrastructure. Digital technologies form the backbone of smart airport ecosystems, enhancing security, efficiency, and passenger comfort.

Amid the pandemic, the importance of technology adoption in airports has surged, with smart solutions gaining prominence to ensure safe and efficient travel. Post-pandemic, airports are prioritizing evolving technological needs to adapt to changing travel patterns and passenger expectations. Major technologies driving smart airports include security systems, biometrics, IoT, and data analytics, enabling a transformative travel experience.

The global market outlook for smart airports is promising, with developed regions leading the way in infrastructure upgrades and technology adoption. Terminal-side upgrades dominate spending, reflecting a focus on enhancing passenger experience and operational efficiency. While developed regions lead, developing markets are poised for significant growth, driven by increasing air travel demand and infrastructure investments.

Competition in the smart airports market is intense, with key players vying for market share and innovation. Companies exhibit strong, active, or niche market presence, leveraging recent market activity and influencer insights to drive technological advancements and stay ahead of the curve. As technology continues to evolve, smart airports will play a pivotal role in shaping the future of air travel, offering passengers a technology-rich and seamless journey experience.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $3.9 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 15.8% CAGR

The Smart Airports market in the U.S. is estimated at US$3.9 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$4.8 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 15.8% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 9.6% and 10% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 10.6% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$5.8 Billion by the year 2030.

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Next-Gen Airports with Cutting-Edge Technology to Transform Future Travel

How Do Smart Airports Differ from Airports Yet to be Digitalized?

Key Components of Airport Digitalization

Innovative Smart Airport Applications

Collective Endeavors Vital for Advancing Airport Modernization

Encouraging Recovery of the Aviation Industry and Increase in Air Travel to Spur Opportunities

Factors Impacting Adoption of Intelligent Technologies in Airports

Growing Expectations of Business Travelers Promote Technology Adoption at Airports

Growing Investments in Airport IT Infrastructure Drive Healthy Growth in Spending on Smart airports

Why Investments in Smart Airports are Important?

Passenger Self Service Processes Dominate Airport Investments

Cloud Services Remain the Preferred ICT Technology for Airport Investments

Smart City Initiatives Fuel Large-Scale Adoption of Smart Airport Solutions

Rapid Rise of Digital Passenger with Mobile Device Connectivity: An Important Enabler of Smart Airport Technologies

Productivity Gains to Catalyze Implementation of Mobile Technology

All-time Connectivity: The Essential Requirement for Enhancing Passenger Experience

Dynamic Resource Allocation through Technology Adoption

Airports Offer Innovative Mobile-based Services for the Always-Connected Traveler

Mobile Apps for Efficient Information Dissemination

Mobile Capabilities for Collection and Sharing of Actionable Information

Smart Airports Use Social Media for Direct Engagement with Digital Passengers

Proliferation of Smart, Connected Mobile Devices Drive Digital Passengers Growth

Private 5G Networks Beneficial for Airports

Data Security and System Integration: Key Challenges for Airports in Tapping Intended Value

Internet of Things (IoT) Technology Promises Huge Benefits for the Market

Smart Airport Architecture through Integration of RFID and IoT

IoT-Enabled Beacons Offer Vast Prospective Applications

Rising Popularity of Smart Self-Service Airport Processes Drive Market Penetration

Self-Check-in Kiosks Significantly Reduce Passenger Waiting Times

Self-Service Boarding Gates Eliminate Long Queues

Common Use Self-Service Kiosks (CUSS) Cut Down Staffing Costs for Airports

Baggage Handling at Airports Becomes Smart, Bodes Well for the Market

Smart Technologies Aid in Reducing Baggage Mishandling Rates

IATA's Resolution 753 Necessitates Continuous Baggage Monitoring & Tracking

Biometrics: A Vital Technology for Achieving Airport Automation

Installations of Fingerprint Recognition & Advanced Palm Print Technology Gain Traction

3D Face Recognition to Drive Facial Recognition Biometrics Use for Traveler Verification

Iris Biometrics Witness Increasing Popularity at Prominent Airports

Mounting Security Risks & Need to Reduce Congestion Drives Demand for Biometric Automated Border Controls and e-Gates

Need to Address Privacy Challenges Drives Adoption of Smart Airport Security Technologies

Persistent Terror Threat Provides Impetus to Airport Security Market

Cybersecurity Threats and Means to Tackle

Airport Security to Benefit from Biometric Smart Gates

Smart Technologies Promote Diversification of Revenue Generation for Airports

Smart Airports Offer Luxury Brand Experience to Travelers

Data Generated by Smart Airports Provides New Revenue Generation Opportunities for Operators

Investments in Smart Airport-Related Sensor Technologies Lend Traction to Market Growth

Wearable Technology: The Next Big Thing for Smart Airports Implementation

Growing Prominence of Advanced Wireless Technologies in Smart Networks Favors Market Demand

Extensive Applications of Business Intelligence Solutions Provides the Perfect Platform for Market Growth

BI Solutions: Playing a Prominent Role in Deriving Value from Information

Business Intelligence Solutions for Collaborative Decision Making at Airports

Smart Airports to Take-off with Power Drive from Security Technologies

Technology Trends Augmenting Airport Security

IoT Security as Tower of Strength for Emerging Smart Airports

Air Traffic Management Attains New Milestone with Remote Air Traffic Control Towers

Smart Airports Eye Sophisticated Communications Solutions for Better Operations

Notable Technology Trends to Play Critical Role in Development of Smart Airports

Automation, AI, and Data Management: Game Changing Technologies for Airports of the Future

Artificial Intelligence (AI) for Airport Turnaround Process Paves Way for Smart Airports

How AI Technology is Enhancing Airport Operations

Major Challenges that Highlight the Need to Embrace AI in Airport Management

Key Benefits of Implementing AI Technology in Airport Operations

Key Considerations and Challenges of Implementing AI in Airport Operations

Cloud Computing: Enabling Cost-Effective Transformation of Airports into Smart Airports

Cloud Computing Advancements Drive Adoption Smart Airport Technologies

Cloud-based IT Solutions to Deliver Efficient Airside Services

Blockchain: A Promising Technology for Smart Airports

Climate Change Impact and Focus on Efficiency Drives Focus onto Smart airports

Growing Need for Sustainability in Airport Operations Presents the Case for Smart, Futuristic Airports

Smart Airports for Making Economies Sustainable

Innovations & Advancements Spur Opportunities in the Smart Airports Space

How Technology is Contributing in Making Airports Smarter

Smart Airports of the 2020s and 2030s

Myriad Technologies Work Together to Make Airports of the Future Smarter

What are the Technological Possibilities for Airports of the Future?

Beacons Technology Revolutionizes Passenger Travel Experience

Smart Lighting Solutions for Smart Airports

A Glance at Select Innovations with Potential to Transform Airport Operations Rapid Urbanization & Expanding Middle Class: Megatrends Favoring Market Growth

