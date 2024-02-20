China Telecom Americas Wins Marcom Platinum Award For Website Excellence

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) HERNDON, Va., Feb. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- China Telecom (Americas) Corporation (CTA), a leading provider of integrated network and communication solutions is proud to announce their recent website redesign has been honored with the prestigious MarCom Platinum Award in the Website Redesign (Creativity and Design) category. This recognition highlights CTA's dedication to delivering innovative digital experiences while strengthening its online presence.

The MarCom Awards , internationally acclaimed for honoring excellence in marketing and communications, received an impressive 6,500 entries from around the world this year. Winning a MarCom Platinum Award amid this fierce competition emphasizes CTA's commitment to further enhancing its digital experiences for its customers and partners.

CTA's website redesign serves as a testament to its unwavering commitment to providing an intuitive and seamless digital platform. With impressive design aesthetics, the website captivates visitors and enables them to achieve their objectives efficiently.

Vice President Luis Fiallo commented, "This prestigious award signifies our commitment to innovation and our dedication to crafting a website that embodies our core mission and values. In today's digital landscape, conveying our message is paramount, and our redesigned website plays a pivotal role in delivering a captivating digital experience."

CTA recognizes its website's crucial role as the primary gateway for its customers, employees, and partners to access information and engage with the company. The website's user-friendliness and effectiveness reflect the company's focus on enhancing its digital presence to align seamlessly with its mission and values.

This MarCom Platinum Award represents a collective triumph for the entire CTA team and its strategic partner, Clear Digital . As CTA continues its mission to connect people and businesses around the world through seamless, integrated network and communication solutions, it anticipates a future defined by unwavering excellence and innovative breakthroughs.

To explore China Telecom Americas award-winning website, visit ctamericas .

About China Telecom Americas

China Telecom (Americas) Corporation (CTA) provides customized, cost-effective, and integrated network and communication solutions to its diverse base of customers. As a leading facility-resale private carrier with unique access to providers in Asia and the Americas, we offer a wide range of communication and data center services for multinational customers. CTA is headquartered in Herndon, Virginia, with operating subsidiaries in Brazil and Canada. Enterprises throughout the Americas trust CTA's one-stop, turnkey solutions to meet the challenges of today's complex business environment.

