John D. Mcdonald Appointed To Resilient Entanglement Board Of Advisors

JDM Associates, LLC, is joining our Board of Advisors.

John has over 50 years of experience in the electric utility transmission and distribution industry. He serves as the VP for Technical Activities for the US National Committee of International Council on Large Electric Systems (CIGRE), is the Past President of the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE) Power & Energy Society (PES), the Past Chair of the IEEE PES Substations Committee and is an IEEE Life Fellow.

He is a member of the National Academy of Engineering, served on the IEEE-SA (Standards Association) Board of Governors, and was a Founding Board Member of the Smart Energy Consumer Collaborative (SECC).

Before launching JDM Associates, John was the Smart Grid Business Development Leader for General Electric (GE) Grid Solutions. He teaches Smart Grid courses at the Georgia Institute of Technology, the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga, and various IEEE PES local chapters.

"John is a distinguished smart grid expert who will help RE commercialize our state-of-the-art Quantum Energy Management System (QEMS), helping energy companies embrace the smart grid of the future and build climate resilience into our grid," says Rozhin Eskandarpour, RE's Founder and CEO. "His expertise and robust experience are critical to our future success."

As a Board of Advisors member, John advises senior leadership and engineering staff on integrating climate-resiliency and energy distribution efficiency into the grid using predictive analysis and cutting-edge quantum algorithms.

With his help, the RE team will launch our QEMS, a much-needed GPS for energy distribution, commercially in 2024. This will help grid operators find their network's safest and most efficient energy management allocation, reducing costs and avoiding blackouts associated with increasingly common extreme weather events.

About Resilient Entanglement

At Resilient Entanglement, we identify, develop, and implement Quantum and AI software solutions for energy management systems. Our mission is to accelerate the development and application of quantum and AI technology in the energy sector, streamlining the journey toward achieving 100% renewable energy and building a climate-resilient grid for the future. Through this, we pave the way for emission reductions, ensure U.S. national energy security and resilience, and foster the education of the next generation of scientists and industry thought leaders.

