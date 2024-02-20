Teleperformance Awarded Frost & Sullivan's 'Company Of The Year' For Best Practices In Agent Engagement

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Global customer experience management leader distinguished for innovation and growth with a clear focus on both the customer and the employee experience

NEW YORK, Feb. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Teleperformance , a global leader in digital business services, today announced

it was recognized by top-tier growth consulting firm Frost & Sullivan with the Company of the Year Award in the global customer experience (CX) industry for best practices in agent engagement.

In honoring Teleperformance with the award, Frost & Sullivan cited the Company for its excellence in creating a workplace culture that engages and accommodates to the varied needs of its diverse workforce, resulting in high employee satisfaction and a notable 4.2 Glassdoor score. As the global leader in customer experience management with more than $10 billion in revenue serving 170 countries across more than 300 languages, Teleperformance's strong agent engagement has helped clients enhance customer satisfaction and business performance.

"Creating an environment that functions well for a diverse workforce requires empathy from the top level of an organization; understanding the emotional needs of a diverse staff is critical to helping them feel a connection to the company," said Alpa Shah, Global Vice President CX Practice at Frost & Sullivan. "Teleperformance has excelled in creating a workplace that meets these criteria."

Key Teleperformance innovations that helped create a positive work experience for agents include automation and pre-qualification programs which streamlined the agent hiring process from 14 days to just one day, resulting in improved applicant quality and lower attrition rates. The Company also incorporated proprietary AI-powered solutions in support of agent training, coaching, evaluation, and language translation, which accelerated the learning process for new hires, boosted productivity among agents, and led to higher agent and customer satisfaction scores.

Teleperformance (TEP – ISIN: FR0000051807 – Reuters: TEPRF - Bloomberg: TEP FP) , is a global leader in digital business services, blending the best of advanced technology with human empathy to deliver enhanced customer care that is simpler, faster, and safer for the world's biggest brands and their customers. The Group's comprehensive, AI-powered service portfolio ranges from front-office customer care to back-office functions, including Trust and Safety services that help defend both online users and brand reputation. It also offers a range of specialized services such as collections, interpreting and localization, visa and consular services, and recruitment process outsourcing services.

With nearly 500,000 inspired and passionate people speaking more than 300 languages today, the Group's global scale and local presence allows it to be a force of good in supporting communities, clients, and the environment. In 2022, Teleperformance reported consolidated revenue of €8,154 million (US$8.6 billion, based on €1 = $1.05) and net profit of €645 million.



Teleperformance shares are traded on the Euronext Paris market, Compartment A, and are eligible for the deferred settlement service. They are included in the following indices: CAC 40, STOXX 600, S&P Europe 350, MSCI Global Standard and Euronext Tech Leaders. In the area of corporate social responsibility, Teleperformance shares are included in the CAC 40 ESG since September 2022, the Euronext Vigeo Euro 120 index since 2015, the EURO STOXX 50 ESG index since 2020, the MSCI Europe ESG Leaders index since 2019, the FTSE4Good index since 2018 and the S&P Global 1200 ESG index since 2017.



