Century Communities Announces Brand-New Homes Now Available In Auburn, Washington

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Top 10

homebuilder and industry leader now selling single-family homes in the greater Seattle metro

AUBURN, Wash., Feb. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Century Communities, Inc. -a top 10 national homebuilder, an industry leader in online home sales, and the highest-ranked homebuilder on Newsweek's list of America's Most Trustworthy Companies 2023-announced its new community, Canyon Ridge, is now selling a selection of single-family homes in the greater Seattle area. Starting in the low $800s, homes are available for purchase in-person and online.

Bridger Floor Plan Rendering | New Build Homes in Auburn, WA | Canyon Ridge by Century Communities

Bennett Floor Plan Rendering | New Construction Homes in Auburn, WA | Canyon Ridge by Century Communities

Continue Reading

Offering a versatile lineup of floor plans, including a multi-generational layout, Canyon Ridge features desirable amenities, including five-piece primary bathrooms, luxury vinyl plank flooring, and covered patios. The community's location near I-67 and I-18 provides easy access to downtown Seattle and Tacoma. Additionally, major attractions like The Outlet Collection Seattle, Saltwater State Park, and White River Amphitheatre are all located within 10 miles of the community.

Learn more about Canyon Ridge and schedule an appointment to visit the community model at .





NOW SELLING:

Canyon Ridge in Auburn, WA

Now selling from the low $800s



4 floor plans; two-story homes

4 to 5 bedrooms, 2.5 to 3.25 bathrooms, 2-bay garages

2,219 to 2,792 square feet

Select plans feature gas fireplaces, quartz countertops, and gourmet kitchens Prime location less than two miles from I-67 and I-18 access and only 13 miles from Tacoma

Location:

4587 S. 328th Court

Auburn, WA 98001

425.275.5343

Schedule an appointment to tour the model home at .



DISCOVER THE FREEDOM OF ONLINE HOMEBUYING:

Century Communities is proud to feature its industry-first online homebuying experience on all available homes in Washington.

How it works:

Shop homes atCenturyCommunitiesClick "Buy Now" on any available homeFill out a quick Buy Online formElectronically submit an initial earnest money depositElectronically sign a purchase contract viaDocuSign®

Learn more about the Buy Online experience at .

About Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS ) is one of the nation's largest homebuilders, an industry leader in online home sales, and the highest-ranked homebuilder on Newsweek's list of America's Most Trustworthy Companies 2023. Through its Century Communities and Century Complete brands, Century's mission is to build attractive, high-quality homes at affordable prices to provide its valued customers with A HOME FOR EVERY DREAM®. Century is engaged in all aspects of homebuilding - including the acquisition, entitlement and development of land, along with the construction, innovative marketing and sale of quality homes designed to appeal to a wide range of homebuyers. The Company operates in 18 states and over 45 markets across the U.S., and also offers title, insurance and lending services in select markets through its Parkway Title, IHL Home Insurance Agency, and Inspire Home Loans subsidiaries. To learn more about Century Communities, please visit .

SOURCE Century Communities, Inc.