2/20/2024 12:16:04 PM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) 20 February 2024

Admiral Group plc (“the Company”)

Electronic Communications Letter

The Company has today posted a letter to all its shareholders who currently receive hard copy shareholder information concerning the option to instead receive electronic communications in the future. A copy has also been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at #/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism . A copy of the letter can also be viewed on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at .

Dan Caunt
Company Secretary
Admiral Group plc
LEI: 213800FGVM7Z9EJB2685



