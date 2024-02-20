(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) 20 February 2024
Admiral Group plc (“the Company”)
Electronic Communications Letter
The Company has today posted a letter to all its shareholders who currently receive hard copy shareholder information concerning the option to instead receive electronic communications in the future. A copy has also been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at #/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism . A copy of the letter can also be viewed on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at .
Dan Caunt
Company Secretary
Admiral Group plc
LEI: 213800FGVM7Z9EJB2685
