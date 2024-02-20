Tapnation And Immutable Partner To Onboard Millions Into The Web3 Gaming Ecosystem

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

TapNation Partners with Immutable

TapNation and Immutable have teamed up to build an inclusive and diverse Web3 gaming future.

- Philippe LenormandPARIS, FRANCE, February 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Leading French mobile gaming publishing company TapNation has partnered with Immutable - the preferred developer platform for building & scaling web3 games on Ethereum.TapNation's strategic alliance with Immutable will see the French publisher leverage Immutable's scaling solution for games that offers EVM compatibility, low cost, massive scale, and Ethereum security, while also transitioning TapNation's sizable player base into the Web3 era."We are thrilled to start this new partnership with Immutable, one of the major players from the Web3 ecosystem,” says Philippe Lenormand, Head of Web3 at TapNation.“We're sure that together we'll drive our Web2 players into Web3 and take them on an incredible new journey.”This will partly be achieved through the creation of more intuitive blockchain experiences and a user-friendly onboarding experience.TapNation will start by enhancing the user experience with mechanics on two of its most popular published mobile games: Giant Rush (iOS & Android) and Parking Jam (iOS & Android).With over 200 million downloads, Giant Rush is a hyper casual runner game in which players take on the role of a heroic adventurer tasked with defeating massive giants and collecting valuable treasures.Meanwhile, unique puzzle game Parking Jam has over 15 million downloads and sees players take on the mantle of a traffic controller by manoeuvring cars around a crowded lot.The partnership between TapNation and Immutable is currently in production, with a release scheduled in a couple of months.About TapNation:- Founded in 2019 and part of the French Tech 120 2023, TapNation is a tech startup specialised in mobile gaming. Its catalogue of hit games currently has over a billion downloads!- TapNation has helped over 100 studios globally publish their games with high potential game concepts and high-tech data tools.- With a focus on innovation, technology, and a talented team of industry experts, TapNation strives to deliver exceptional games that captivate millions of players worldwide.About Immutable- Immutable is a global leader in gaming on a mission to bring digital ownership to every player by making it safe and easy to build great web3 games. Co-founded by JamesFerguson, Robbie Ferguson and Alex Connolly in 2018, Immutable is headquartered in Sydney with a team of over 260 pioneering professionals, and backed by top transformational tech investors like BITKRAFT Ventures, King River Capital, AirTree, Temasek, Coinbase and more.- The Immutable gaming platform makes it easy for game studios and independent developers to safely and confidently build and launch successful games on Ethereum. The product suite includes pre-built solutions, optimised for usability, that help developers get to market faster without sacrificing security or player experience. Builders get personalised web3 guidance, live support for their communities, and access to the largest ecosystem in gaming.- Immutable was the first gaming platform to deliver a zero-knowledge (zk) scaling solution to the Ethereum community and provides developers with multiple zk-based scaling options, including Immutable X, a rollup based on StarkWare technology, and Immutable zkEVM, powered by Polygon.- Immutable Games is a global leader in web3 game development and publishing, backed by a world-class team who have proven track records of bringing games to millions of players. The studio pioneered the world's first blockbuster NFT trading-card game GodsUnchained and is currently building the highly anticipated mobile RPG Guild of Guardians as well as notable titles, Metalcore, Shardbound and Infinite Victory. Alongside its own high-quality titles, Immutable Games partners with third-party game developers to provide them with best-in-class strategy and execution expertise aimed at ensuring the success of every web3 game deployed within the Immutable ecosystem.For more information, please visit:

