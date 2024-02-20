Mystic GAMES And Jambo Unveil Revolutionary Gaming Collaboration For Emerging Markets

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

MYSTiC GAMES' 'Call of the VoYd,' will come pre-installed on all new JamboPhones, making web3 mobile games more accessible to a broader demographic.

- Matthew Buxton, CEO of MYSTiC GAMES

STOCKHOLM, STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN, February 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- In a symbiotic collaboration, MYSTiC GAMES, a leading mobile game development company, and Jambo, renowned for its innovative Web3 smartphone, are set to redefine the gaming landscape in emerging markets. This collaboration will see MYSTiC GAMES's popular web3 game, 'Call of the VoYd,' pre-installed on all new JamboPhone smartphones, marking a significant stride in making Web3 games accessible to a broader demographic in 40+ countries across Africa, Southeast Asia, and Latin America.

MYSTiC GAMES, established in 2022, is a Berlin and Stockholm-based studio renowned for its immersive and innovative gaming experiences. The company's latest roguelike title, 'Call of the VoYd,' launched in 2023, has been integrated into Jambo's latest technology. With a team of dedicated developers, artists, and designers, MYSTiC GAMES is committed to pushing the boundaries of creativity and technology to enrich the gaming experience for players worldwide.

The studio's player-first approach, coupled with its innovative use of Web3 technology, has garnered significant interest in 'Call of the VoYd,' with over 15k sign-ups from the game's alpha release. The game's top-down shooter ARPG Rouguelite format, combined with the opportunity to discover free NFTs, offers an engaging and rewarding experience for players. This partnership with Jambo aims to bring this cutting-edge gaming experience to a wider audience in emerging markets.

Jambo, driven to empower and uplift its user base, introduces the first Web3 smartphone designed for emerging markets - the JamboPhone. Retailing at an unbeatable $99, this Android 13 device acts as a bridge to the digital economy. It's more than just a phone; it's a comprehensive digital experience powered by the JamboApp suite-JamboPlay for gaming, JamboEarn for rewards, and JamboWallet for secure crypto transactions. This innovative offering is now further enhanced by the integration of 'Call of the VoYd,' a leading play-to-earn game from MYSTiC GAMES, making cutting-edge gaming and crypto earning opportunities accessible to all.

Matthew Buxton, CEO of MYSTiC GAMES, said, "Bringing 'Call of the VoYd' to the JamboPhone is not just about expanding our game's reach; it's about unlocking the scale of possibility for play to earn games in Africa. We're excited to see how this partnership will empower individuals in emerging markets to engage with cutting-edge gaming technology and earn rewards in the process."

The potential of play to earn gaming in emerging markets, especially in Africa, is significant. As the continent continues to undergo a rapid digital transformation, play to earn games, known for their decentralised and secure nature, are expected to significantly contribute to this evolution. Offering a unique combination of entertainment and economic opportunity, enabling players to earn tangible value through their gaming endeavours- making this especially meaningful in areas where access to conventional financial systems is limited, providing a new path for economic engagement and advancement.

James Zhang, CEO of Jambo, said "Our collaboration with MYSTiC GAMES reflects our joint commitment to democratising access to the digital economy globally. By incorporating 'Call of the VoYd' into the JamboPhone, we're not just delivering an exciting gaming experience but also unlocking financial opportunities for our users in emerging markets."

The collaboration between MYSTiC GAMES and Jambo marks a significant evolution in the gaming industry for emerging markets. By blending MYSTiC GAMES' immersive gaming experiences with Jambo's accessible technology, both entities are not only extending the reach of earn-through-play games but also enabling individuals in these markets to participate in the global digital economy.

MYSTiC GAMES“Call of the VoYd” is available now to download on iOS and android on App Store and Google Play.

The JamboPhone is readily available to purchase at jambophone.

