Russ Bassett Supplies Console Furniture To Improve Efficiency At New Aurora 911 Center

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Russ Bassett recently supplied Aurora 911 with cutting-edge dispatch console furniture for its upgraded center, which aims for speedy response times.

AURORA, ILLINOIS, USA, February 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Aurora, Ill. 911 dispatch center recently completed a remodel with better technology, a new video wall, and console furniture from Russ Bassett . The upgrades aim to help dispatchers improve communication and respond to calls faster.

Russ Bassett's public safety dispatch console furniture includes special features that improve efficiency, like easy access to technology storage spaces, thoughtful cable management, and ergonomic adjustments. They also give Aurora 911 dispatchers larger workspaces. Each console includes status lights to show radio or phone usage and whether the dispatcher is busy.

The new 911 center has a video wall for monitoring feeds, news, ShotSpotter, answering dashboards, and more. Russ Bassett's console furniture is arranged to give dispatchers an easy line of sight to the video wall.

Aurora 911 handles more than 250,000 calls a year for city services such as firefighting, police, and medical services. The new center and equipment make it easier for dispatchers to work with city and regional partners. In 911 dispatch settings, a few seconds can be the difference between life and death.

About Russ Bassett

Russ Bassett designs and manufactures dispatch console furniture that can withstand the daily wear and tear of 24/7/365 public safety work. We integrate technology with flexible monitor mounting, streamlined workflows, easy access controls, and thoughtful cable management. We prioritize ergonomics and comfort to support the well-being of dispatchers who spend long hours on the job.



Peter Fink

Russ Bassett

+1 562-945-2445

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Other