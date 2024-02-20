Recruiting For Good To Help Fund Mom Inspired Cause 'Girls Kickass For A Cause'

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Mom inspired cause for girls to achieve and complete athletic feats; and earn donations for girl causes

Love to Support Girl Causes? Retain Recruiting for Good to find your next hire; and help fund a girl inspired cause or a girl nonprofit

Staffing agency, Recruiting for Good helps companies find talented professionals and generates proceeds to make a positive impact

Love to Support Girl Causes? Retain Recruiting for Good to find your next hire; and help fund a girl inspired cause or a girl nonprofit

Staffing agency, Recruiting for Good helps companies find talented professionals and generates proceeds to fund Sweet Parties Good for You + Community Too

Recruiting for Good helps companies find talented professionals; and rewards referrals to companies hiring with $1,000 to sponsor a girl meaningful experience.

- Carlos Cymerman, Sweet Founder, Recruiting for GoodSANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Recruiting for Good (R4G) is a value driven staffing agency that delivers companies employment solutions by finding talented professionals; and generates proceeds to help fund causes.Exceptionally talented Mom, The Chaos Manager inspired 'Kickass for Cause' a meaningful experience for girls to achieve athletic feats ; and to earn donations for girl causes.According to Carlos Cymerman, Founder Recruiting for Good, "We're using Recruiting for Good collaboratively to fund and reward sponsorships; so more girls can use their athletic abilities to do some GOOD!"AboutGirls Kickass for Good is a sweet inspired cause by exceptionally talented mom 'The Chaos Manager.' Her daughters have been working on The Sweetest Gigs, and Girls Design Tomorrow (leadership mentoring program). Recruiting for Good will collaborate to fund the cause; and help parents (and relatives) earn sponsorship proceeds to hire a sport coach/mentor (cycling, running, or swimming) to help girl achieve athletic feat. Upon completion of athletic feat, Recruiting for Good will donate $1000 on behalf of the girl. To earn meaningful sponsored experience visit Use Your Athletic Talent to Do Some GOOD for You...and The Community Too!Have a Sweet Restaurant, love to support girls, and reward your customers dining gift cards? Join the Club...Inspire your community to participate in Recruiting for Good and we will generate proceeds by delivering sweet staffing services; make donations to girl's creative projects, team participation, or travel and reward generous dining gift cards for your sweet restaurant. To sign up visit Good for You+Community Too!Love to Support Girls! Participate in Recruiting for Good's referral program to help fund and sponsor meaningful experiences for girls. After successfully participating in referral program earn $1,000 to sponsor a girl's creative project, team participation (cheer, dance, robotics, or sports), or travel (school, sports, summer camp, or Girls Scouts); and earn sweet $1,000 dining gift card.Have a daughter/grand daughter who loves to write? Earn a sponsored opportunity to get published on LAParent. Just participate in Recruiting for Good.Since 1998, staffing agency Recruiting for Good has been delivering sweet employment solutions and helping companies find talented professionals they love; in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, and Operations. And Recruiting for Good generates proceeds to make a positive impact; Good for You + Community Too. To learn more visit:Since 2020, Recruiting for Good has been running The Sweetest Gigs; a meaningful work mentoring program for exceptionally sweet talented kids. Kids on our creative gigs learn sweet skills, success habits, and positive values and prepare for tomorrow's jobs. Imagine, your 1st job was a sweet positive experience. Kids on our gigs learn to earn and love to work...appreciate everything more. We're experts at teaching fulfillment.

Carlos Cymerman

Recruiting for Good

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Instagram

Exceptionally Talented 16 Year Old Athlete Inspires Cause to Help Sponsor Girls Sports