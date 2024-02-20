Paul Scianna, CEO, Empowering Punch, A Dotcom Magazine Exclusive Interview

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Paul Scianna, CEO, Empowering Punch, joins other leaders, and thought leaders interviewed for the popular DotCom Magazine Entrepreneur Spotlight Television Show

- Andy JacobSAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Andy“Jake” Jacob, CEO of DotCom Magazine interviews Paul Scianna , CEO, Empowering Punch for the Magazine's Entrepreneur Spotlight Television Series, which is featured on The Binge Networks TV Channel as featured on Apple TV, Amazon TV, Sony, ROKU, Samsung, LG, and many others. Paul Scianna joins other leaders selected by the editorial team of DotCom Magazine to be interviewed on the top trending show.About Empowering PunchWith a combined 40+ years of experience between them, in 2008 Paul and Danyl created their vision of fitness done right. Professional boxer turned Personal Trainer combined with Personal Trainer turned Marketing Director made for an unstoppable team. Enter Empowering Punch.What most don't know is that the concept actually began while Paul was doing in-home training. He had clients of all ages, shapes and sizes and trained them all in their living rooms. Along with his magical method of weight training, he incorporated his personalized boxing workouts into everyone's regime. The results were staggering and soon the demand became too much for a one-man show. The next step was crystal clear in both of their minds. It was time to open the doors to a dream come true for these inherent gym rats. Having been around the block in the fitness industry, their combined knowledge and skill set was priceless. The philosophy was simple: Unparalleled results, outstanding customer service and no attitudes. Keeping true to their promise, they have successfully created that exact environment. Clients transform their bodies and minds every day; everyone is greeted by name and the entire member base is a welcoming and supportive family to one another.The staff is a carefully selected extension of the Scianna's passion and work ethic. The goal of each team member is to provide an amazing experience every class, every workout and every day. Whether you are in the building or training online, you will be knocked out by the power of Empowering Punch!Empowering Punch is a results-driven, premier fitness solution. We offer private and group personal training, custom nutrition planning and coaching, a dynamic array of fat-burning fitness classes as well as individual and group boxing lessons. We also offer a wide variety of virtual fitness, nutrition and online personal training programs via our full-service Empowering Punch application. Created by a professional boxer and master trainer, Empowering Punch EMPOWERS you to reach goals beyond your expectations and helps you live a healthier life. Whether you are taking class, personal training in our private studio our sweating with us virtually, our certified staff is constantly monitoring and motivating you to ensure your workout is safe, effective and most of all fun!Paul Scianna joins other leading CEO's, founders, and thought leaders that have participated in this informative and popular interview show. In the interview with Andy Jacob, Paul Scianna discusses the newest offerings of Empowering Punch, what makes the company different than other firms, and shares thoughts on leadership and entrepreneurship. Paul Scianna joins other leaders building strong and compelling companies that have been invited to participate in the exclusive seriesAndy Jacob, CEO of DotCom Magazine says,“The interview with Paul Scianna was amazing. The success of Empowering Punch is a true testament to their team and their people. It was a real honor to have Paul Scianna on the video series.Andy Jacob says,“It's the goal of DotCom Magazine to provide the absolute best in what entrepreneurship has to offer. We have interviewed many of the world's leading entrepreneurs in their respective field. It takes amazing leadership to build a company like Empowering Punch. There are so many powerful and talented entrepreneurs throughout the world, and I am extremely fortunate to interview the best of the best. I always come away humbled by how many talented people are building amazing companies. As we scout the world for interesting entrepreneurs and companies, it is always a wonderful experience to meet leaders like Paul Scianna who are forging an incredible path for others. At DotCom Magazine, we believe entrepreneurs are the heartbeat of the world. We believe it is a world where risk takers must be lauded, saluted, and respected. Successful entrepreneurs get up every morning and give an amazing effort. We salute the business leaders of this world like Paul Scianna”.ABOUT DOTCOM MAGAZINEDotCom Magazine is a leading news platform providing fascinating interviews with news makers, thought leaders, and entrepreneurs. DotCom Magazine is the leader in putting people with insatiable entrepreneurial spirit at the forefront of every story it covers. The Entrepreneur Spotlight Interview Video Series looks at business through the lens of a successful entrepreneur's mindset. The Entrepreneur Spotlight Series has included high-profile leaders, including Inc 500 founders, Ted Talk presenters, ABC Shark Tank participants, venture backed visionaries, prolific CEO's and Founders, and many other wonderful thought leaders and entrepreneurs. DotCom Magazine covers Founders and CEO's making a difference. Regardless of who the entrepreneur is, where they live, or what they are doing, if it is interesting and newsworthy, DotCom Magazine covers it. In selecting entrepreneurs for this important video series, we consider the newsworthiness of the story and what our viewers want to learn about. If something is important to our viewers, it is important to DotCom Magazine. The people at DotCom Magazine believe in including a diverse range of entrepreneur voices in our interviews, and actively pursuing entrepreneurs making a positive difference in the world.

