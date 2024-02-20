Global Smart Augmented Reality (AR) Glasses Strategic Analysis Report 2024-2030 - Smart AR Glasses To Shape Virtual Experiences In The Metaverse

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) DUBLIN, Feb. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The

Global Smart Augmented Reality (AR) Glasses Market to Reach 13.3 Million Units by 2030

The global market for Smart Augmented Reality (AR) Glasses estimated at 562.2 Thousand Units in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of 13.3 Million Units by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 48.5% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Simple Assisted Reality Glasses, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 46.2% CAGR and reach 5.3 Million Units by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Mr Holographic Displays segment is estimated at 53.4% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

Augmented Reality (AR) is reshaping the real world by merging digital information and media, with a surge in technology and commercialization activities fueling the development of smart AR glasses. These glasses, once considered science fiction, are now becoming a reality, offering insights into their functionality and applications compared to virtual reality (VR) glasses. With various types of AR glasses emerging, their major applications span industries like healthcare, defense, and beyond, driven by the need for digital interventions amidst the pandemic.

The COVID-19 outbreak has accelerated the adoption of AR/VR glasses, particularly in defense and healthcare sectors, highlighting the immense potential of AR-integrated smart glasses in providing innovative solutions. Despite initial setbacks, the long-term outlook for smart AR glasses remains promising, with companies investing in next-generation technology and hardware development. Google's journey with Google Glass, including its enterprise-focused edition, and Microsoft's HoloLens are notable examples shaping the AR glasses market.

Recent market activity reflects the dynamic landscape of AR hardware development, with companies focusing on innovation and partnerships to drive advancements. As competition intensifies, players worldwide exhibit varying levels of presence, with some carving out niche segments while others pursue broader market opportunities. Overall, the AR glasses market is witnessing intriguing real-world applications and advancements, paving the way for a transformative future.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at 357.6 Thousand Units, While China is Forecast to Grow at 57.1% CAGR

The Smart Augmented Reality (AR) Glasses market in the U.S. is estimated at 357.6 Thousand Units in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of 613.3 Thousand Units by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 57.1% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 46.7% and 51.8% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 46.9% CAGR.

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Why AR Smart Glasses Are Emerging as Prudent Choice for Various Industry Verticals

AR Smart Glasses: Turning Heads & Shaping Future of Diverse Industry Verticals

Promising Applications of Smart AR Glass

Newer Capabilities of AR Spur Customer Interest in Smart AR Glasses

Select Innovations in Smart AR Glasses Market

Smart Glasses Reappear with Edge for Enterprise and Industrial Users

Smart AR Glasses to Shape Virtual Experiences in the Metaverse

AR To Transform the Fashion Industry

A Overview of Select Metaverse Glasses

Smart AR Glasses to Benefit from the Rising Focus on Remote Assistance

Smart AR Glasses Emerge as Enticing Options to Improve Business Flows and Efficiency

Increasing Investments in Smart Workforce Mobility & Productivity to Benefit Adoption of AR in Enterprise Sector

BYOD Trend Brings Greater Opportunity for Smart Glasses in the Enterprise Sector

Burgeoning Sales of Smartphones to Benefit Smartphone-Dependent AR Glasses

Potential to Improve Productivity & Efficiency to Fuel Adoption of Smart AR Glasses in Industrial & Manufacturing Sector

Industry 4.0 Trend Presents Opportunities for AR Smart Glasses

Select Industrial-Grade Smart AR Glasses: A Review

Amazing Applications of AR Glasses Taking Gaming, Medicine & Art by Storm

Growing Prominence of AR/VR Technology in Gaming Industry to Boost Market Prospects

5G Network Technology and Digitization: Potential for AR/VR Smart Glasses Market

5G to Link MR Smart Glasses and Smartphones

Generative AI to Become an Integral Part of AR Glasses in the Future

Increasing Adoption of AR/VR in Social Network Platforms to Fuel Popularity of AR Smart Glasses

Snapchat Spectacles AR Appears Poised to Step Up Smart AR Glasses Game

Augmented Reality Contact Lens: A Pathbreaking Development

Smart AR Glasses to Revolutionize Retail & Shopping Sector

Surge in Online Shopping Activity and Burgeoning eCommerce Market Drives Focus onto the Role of Smart AR Glasses

Warehouses & Logistics Turn to Smart AR Glasses for "Hands-Free Order Picking" Tasks

AR Vision Picking Gains Popularity as Mobile Technologies Evolve

Smart AR Glasses to Enable Hands-Free Inspection, Maintenance and Repair of Production Floor Machinery

AR Complements CRM to Transform Sales and Service Processes in Enterprises

Use of Smart AR Glasses for 3D/CAD Modelling in Design Firms

Increasing Significance of AR in Healthcare, Spurring Opportunities for AR Smart Glasses

Smart AR Glasses Aiding the Healthcare Industry in Several Ways

Rise of Remote Monitoring & Telemedicine to Present Opportunities for Smart AR Glass Market

Augmented Reality Smart Glasses Poised to Transform the Sports World

Rising Prominence of AR, VR and MR Goggles for Military Use

App Ecosystem, the Most Vital Ingredient in Making Augmented Reality Enterprise Ready

AR Smart Glass & AI: Providing Transformative Experience in Insurance Industry

Laser Beam Scanning as Key Enabler of Smart Future of AR Glass Technology Major Challenges Confronting Smart AR Glasses Market

