Drones In Aerospace And Defense: Global Military UAV Market Set To Soar To $17.9 Billion By 2033, Amongst Rapid Advances In Drone Technology

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Feb. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Drones in Aerospace and Defense - Thematic Intelligence" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.
Unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs)-colloquially known as 'drones' - have been a much-used part of advanced militaries' arsenals for many decades. From the RQ-2 Pioneer used in 1991 during Operation Desert Storm, to the MQ-9 Reaper used in current conflicts in Syria, the US, in particular, has led the way in the development and utilization of unmanned capabilities. This has been due in part to the high financial threshold for R&D, and subsequent export controls on US platforms.
However, other producers are beginning to develop viable, affordable platforms, subsequently increasing the horizontal proliferation of unmanned capabilities. The growth of drone technology in the wider consumer and commercial markets has further altered the cost calculus of drone operations, facilitating the development of novel concepts and programs focusing on the potential benefits provided by relatively low-cost, 'attritable' UAV platforms.
This newfound focus has reinvigorated the development of novel military UAVs such as loitering munitions, as well as research into the dual-use potential of consumer drone technology. Loitering munitions in particular are a rapidly expanding segment within the unmanned systems market, combining the benefits of unmanned autonomy and precision-guided munitions within a single platform. The loitering munitions market will benefit from increased modularity, the use of artificial intelligence (AI), the use of swarm technology, and increased sensor capabilities in the next ten years. Simultaneously, recent conflicts have illustrated the utility of repurposing consumer drone technology for defense applications, with the implications of this trend beginning to influence both tactical and strategic considerations within global defense circles.
The global military UAV market is forecast to expand from a value of $10.927 billion in 2023 to $17.963 billion in 2033, growing with a CAGR of 5.10%. The global drone market was worth $15.2 billion in 2020 and will reach $89.6 billion by 2030, with the strongest growth coming from commercial drones, which will record a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 32.6% between 2020 and 2030, rising from $3.4 billion in 2020 to $57.0 billion in 2030.
Key Highlights
Studies of emerging technological trends and their broader impact on the defense market. Analysis of the various drone programs and projects currently under development, as well as the diverse range of applications and use cases for this technology in both the civil and military domains.
Report Scope
The key defense challenges that forces and defense sector suppliers face are covered. The investment opportunities for armed forces, suppliers, and institutional investors, across the whole drone technology value chain are covered. Highlights from the range different drone related research and development programs currently being undertaken by various military organizations and defense companies.
Key Benefits
Determine potential investment companies based on trend analysis and market projections. Gaining an understanding of the market challenges and opportunities surrounding the drones in aerospace and defense theme. Understanding how spending on drones and related segments will fit into the overall market and which spending areas are being prioritized.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive summary Players Technology briefing Anatomy of a Drone Drone classification Trends
Technology Trends Macroeconomic trends Regulatory trends Industry analysis Market size and growth forecasts Global market analysis Defense market analysis Mergers and acquisitions Patent trends Hiring trends Case Studies Current military UAV roles Future military UAV roles Use of unmanned platforms in Ukraine Timeline Value Chain Hardware Airframes Components Semiconductors Software Control Mapping Data analytics Security Services Drones as a service Connectivity Drone insurance services End user Commercial drones Consumer drones Military drones Companies Public companies Private companies Sector Scorecards Defense scorecard
Company Coverage:
Autel Robotics DJI Parrot Skydio Yuneec Emax Air Hogs FreeFly Hubsan UVify Walkera Alphabet (Google) Aerovironment AgEagle Amazon Aerial MOB Delair Drone Volt DroneDeploy Kespry AVIC Boeing Airbus CASC General Atomics Lockheed Martin Northrop Grumman BAE Systems Baykar Elbit Systems Korea Aerospace Industries Anduril Palantir Kratos Defense RTX Corp Turkish Aerospace Industries Rheinmetall
For more information about this report visit
About ResearchAndMarkets
ResearchAndMarkets is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
MENAFN20022024004107003653ID1107875714
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.