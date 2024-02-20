Drones In Aerospace And Defense: Global Military UAV Market Set To Soar To $17.9 Billion By 2033, Amongst Rapid Advances In Drone Technology

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Feb. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Drones in Aerospace and Defense - Thematic Intelligence" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

Unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs)-colloquially known as 'drones' - have been a much-used part of advanced militaries' arsenals for many decades. From the RQ-2 Pioneer used in 1991 during Operation Desert Storm, to the MQ-9 Reaper used in current conflicts in Syria, the US, in particular, has led the way in the development and utilization of unmanned capabilities. This has been due in part to the high financial threshold for R&D, and subsequent export controls on US platforms.

However, other producers are beginning to develop viable, affordable platforms, subsequently increasing the horizontal proliferation of unmanned capabilities. The growth of drone technology in the wider consumer and commercial markets has further altered the cost calculus of drone operations, facilitating the development of novel concepts and programs focusing on the potential benefits provided by relatively low-cost, 'attritable' UAV platforms.

This newfound focus has reinvigorated the development of novel military UAVs such as loitering munitions, as well as research into the dual-use potential of consumer drone technology. Loitering munitions in particular are a rapidly expanding segment within the unmanned systems market, combining the benefits of unmanned autonomy and precision-guided munitions within a single platform. The loitering munitions market will benefit from increased modularity, the use of artificial intelligence (AI), the use of swarm technology, and increased sensor capabilities in the next ten years. Simultaneously, recent conflicts have illustrated the utility of repurposing consumer drone technology for defense applications, with the implications of this trend beginning to influence both tactical and strategic considerations within global defense circles.

The global military UAV market is forecast to expand from a value of $10.927 billion in 2023 to $17.963 billion in 2033, growing with a CAGR of 5.10%. The global drone market was worth $15.2 billion in 2020 and will reach $89.6 billion by 2030, with the strongest growth coming from commercial drones, which will record a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 32.6% between 2020 and 2030, rising from $3.4 billion in 2020 to $57.0 billion in 2030.

Key Highlights



Studies of emerging technological trends and their broader impact on the defense market. Analysis of the various drone programs and projects currently under development, as well as the diverse range of applications and use cases for this technology in both the civil and military domains.

Report Scope



The key defense challenges that forces and defense sector suppliers face are covered.

The investment opportunities for armed forces, suppliers, and institutional investors, across the whole drone technology value chain are covered. Highlights from the range different drone related research and development programs currently being undertaken by various military organizations and defense companies.

Key Benefits



Determine potential investment companies based on trend analysis and market projections.

Gaining an understanding of the market challenges and opportunities surrounding the drones in aerospace and defense theme. Understanding how spending on drones and related segments will fit into the overall market and which spending areas are being prioritized.

Key Topics Covered:





Executive summary

Players

Technology briefing

Anatomy of a Drone

Drone classification

Trends



Technology Trends



Macroeconomic trends

Regulatory trends

Industry analysis

Market size and growth forecasts

Global market analysis

Defense market analysis

Mergers and acquisitions

Patent trends

Hiring trends

Case Studies

Current military UAV roles

Future military UAV roles

Use of unmanned platforms in Ukraine

Timeline

Value Chain

Hardware

Airframes

Components

Semiconductors

Software

Control

Mapping

Data analytics

Security

Services

Drones as a service

Connectivity

Drone insurance services

End user

Commercial drones

Consumer drones

Military drones

Companies

Public companies

Private companies

Sector Scorecards Defense scorecard

Company Coverage:



Autel Robotics

DJI

Parrot

Skydio

Yuneec

Emax

Air Hogs

FreeFly

Hubsan

UVify

Walkera

Alphabet (Google)

Aerovironment

AgEagle

Amazon

Aerial MOB

Delair

Drone Volt

DroneDeploy

Kespry

AVIC

Boeing

Airbus

CASC

General Atomics

Lockheed Martin

Northrop Grumman

BAE Systems

Baykar

Elbit Systems

Korea Aerospace Industries

Anduril

Palantir

Kratos Defense

RTX Corp

Turkish Aerospace Industries Rheinmetall

For more information about this report visit

About ResearchAndMarkets

ResearchAndMarkets is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900