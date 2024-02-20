Space Traffic Management Market Is Likely To Increase At A Significantly High CAGR By 2030

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Space Traffic Management Market

By application, the communication segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate within the forecast period.

- Allied Market Research

PORTLAND, OR, US, February 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- As per the report published by Allied Market Research, the global Space Traffic Management Market was accounted for $11.9 billion in 2020, and is projected to garner $22.4 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 7.1% from 2021 to 2030. Introduction of satellite life extension vehicles, increase in number of space debris and overlapping space orbits, and space-based connectivity initiative have boosted the growth of the global space traffic management market. In addition, the reduced launch cost due to advent of re-usable rockets and adoption of smallsats and cubeasts would open new opportunities in the future.

The space traffic management industry holds a great potential in the near future to the rise in global launch activates. Initiative taken by major companies, public consortium and government authorities to place satellite constellation in low Earth orbit in efforts to establish a comprehensive communication network will notably raise the demand of space traffic management system. Reducing the space debris present in outer-space and effectively maneuvering operational satellite to ensure safe operations will become primary concern, supporting business opportunities within the market.

Based on application, the communication segment held the largest share in 2020, contributing to nearly half of the market. Furthermore, the segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 7.79% from 2021 to 2030. The report includes analysis of other segments such as earth observation, navigation, global positioning systems, and surveillance, technology development and education, and others.

Factors such as space based connectivity, satellite life vehicle extension programs, and internal co-operation between nations to agree on data sharing polices are some of the primary drivers supporting the business opportunities over coming years. Initiatives taken by several regulatory bodies such as European Commission, United Nations Office For Outer Space Affairs (UNOOSA) and other U.S. federal departments to increase transparency about space operations across nations considering outer space a limited resource will promote orientation of space traffic management system. Companies such as Lockheed Martin, L3Harris and Airbus among other have started offering innovative solution to address the rising threat of space debris and cater the consumer demand of effective space operations . Reduced launch cost due to introduction of re-usable rockets, adoption of smallsats and cubeasts, and rise in used of satellites for establishing communication constellations, and research and development on personal level has generated the demand of end to end space operations service provides, supporting business augmentation.

Prominent Market Players

L3Harris Technologies, Inc., Thales Group, Kayhan Space, Lockheed Martin, Boeing Company, Northrop Grumman, Raytheon Technologies, Saab AB, BAE Systems plc, Airbus Group

Regional Analysis:

The global space traffic management market is analyzed across several regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The market across North America held the largest share in 2020, accounting for more than two-fifths of the market. However, the market across Asia-Pacific is anticipated to register the highest CAGR of 8.4% during the forecast period.

KEY FINDINGS OF THE STUDY

By application, the communication segment leads the market during the forecast period.

By end use, the commercial segment leads the space traffic management market during the forecast period.

By orbit, LEO segment leads the market during the forecast period.

By activity, the space debris remediation is forecasted to witness highest growth rate during the forecast period .

Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

