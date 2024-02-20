Signals Brings Top Industry Leaders Together Virtually For The Revtech Summit Spring 2024

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Tune into the RevTech Summit on February 21st

Signals to host the RevTech Summit, a FREE, one-day, virtual online summit with 30+ experts expected to speak.

Join Signals for the RevTech Summit, a virtual event uniting 30+ experts in marketing, sales, and revenue leadership for growth strategies and insights.

SILICON SLOPES, UTAH, UNITED STATES, February 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Signals , a AI marketing solution, announced the RevTech Summit, a virtual B2B leadership event featuring top industry leaders. Scheduled for February 21st at 9am PST, the event is completely FREE and VIRTUAL, providing easy access for participants and can be streamed on LinkedIn, YouTube, and revtechsummit .Attendees will have the exclusive opportunity to engage with thought leaders and gain strategic knowledge that can drive success in an ever-changing industry. The RevTech Summit promises a day filled with expert-led discussions, valuable networking opportunities, and the chance to stay ahead of the curve.This Summit features 32 industry leading experts, to share insights on critical go-to-market tactics, data-driven strategies, the latest revenue-generating trends, and more. With 4 hours of live presentations and 15+ hours of recorded sessions, learn what tools, technologies, and tactics work for some of the world's leading organizations.Some of the featured speakers include:Brandee Sanders, CMO at RevenueLindsey Tishgart, CMO at MediaflyMark Maughan, COO at DOMODan Caffee, Founder and CEO at VozeKatie Penner, Head of Sener Relations at SendosoMcKay Allen, CMO at KenectJake Reni, Chief Growth Officer at Revenue ReimaginedDeAnna Ransom, CMO at Red Monkey ConsultingRyan Westwood, CEO at FullcastEmilia D'Anzica, Founder and CEO at Growth MoleculesHeidi Barnett, CEO at ApplicantProJenna Chambers, VP at TerminusAnne Murlowski, VP at TerminusThis Summit provides marketing and sales professionals with insights to unlock efficiency and increase sales with the latest automation tools and strategies, to master marketing automation by using automated solutions that can help you create targeted and effective campaigns, analytics-driven growth strategies that utilize the power of analytics to make informed strategic decisions and boost revenue growth. All registrants will have access to exclusive offers and insights, including the most recent studies and research on revenue technology and winning strategies you can implement.The live session is from 9 am to 1 pm PST, kicking off with the introduction of the RevTech Award Winners, followed by the Keynote session with Henry Schuck, CEO at ZoomInfo, and Dave Elkington, Founder of InsideSales. Three blocks of pre-recorded presentations will be released every hour starting at 10 am PST.About Signals:Signals is a trailblazing AI Marketing solution enabling you to segment, identify, and convert web traffic with automated workflows. This allows businesses to cut through the noise and use their marketing automation and one-to-one sales motions better. Signals is trusted and used by industry-leading tech companies such as ObservePoint, OpenTable, DOMO, Owler, and more. Signals has helped their customers to guide revenue-generating decisions and decipher buyer's signals. To learn more about Signals, please visit getsignals.

Jenny Young

Signals

+1 3308675309

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

YouTube