Husch Blackwell Strategies Launches Strategic Partnership With Animal Policy Group

- Andy Blunt, HBS CEOWASHINGTON, DC, USA, February 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The pet economy is continually flooded with new products and services but the launch today of a strategic partnership between the national lobbying firm Husch Blackwell Strategies (HBS) and Animal Policy Group (APG) introduces a first-of-its-kind offering for the pet sector, one that protects a company's interests in Washington and statehouses across the country.The pet sector contributes $260 billion to the U.S. economy and supports more than 2.5 million jobs nationwide. With growth expected to continue and exceed the current pace, this engine of the U.S. economy has not gone unnoticed by government agencies and state legislatures who have a growing impact on public policies and regulations effecting businesses in the pet sector.APG CEO Mark Cushing said,“The pet sector's growing economic power has gained particular attention from Congress and the industry should expect expanded scrutiny of its markets in the coming years as more pet owners turn to specialized food, individualized medical attention and a growing number of pets joining their people on planes and in other public spaces. That is where this new partnership can make a difference in protecting businesses.”HBS CEO Andy Blunt added,“The innovative alliance between HBS and APG effectively prepares businesses before the government comes knocking and protects their bottom lines after Washington has them on the line.”The industry-first partnership combines APG's unique portfolio of strategic relationships, policy and industry expertise, and advocacy throughout the pet sector with the public policy expertise of the HBS federal practice group, the firm's national network of state lobbyists, its public affairs practice, and affiliation with a leading national law firm.Mark Cushing's acclaimed book“Pet Nation” spells out the transformation of pets within American culture, society, and the economy. He noted,“Pets who were once confined to backyards are now in our bedrooms and have become a beloved member of our families.”70 percent of Americans have pets in their homes and spend more than $150 billion on pet products each year with average households spending just over $1,000 on their pet.The new alliance provides a comprehensive approach to a client's needs as HBS will serve as a go-to public policy and regulatory resource with its experienced team in Washington, and combines HBS and APG expertise in state capitals, alongside APG's in-depth knowledge and leadership within the pet industry.ABOUT HUSCH BLACKWELL STRATEGIESHBS moves the needle of public opinion and guides decisions of public officials through its integrated services of state and federal lobbying, executive-level strategic counsel, and public affairs. With one of the largest networks of state lobbyists in the country, the firm has capital offices in Arizona, Colorado, Kansas, Maryland, Missouri, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Texas, Wisconsin, and a prominent federal practice in Washington, DC. U.S. Senator Roy Blunt chairs the firm's Leadership Strategies Advisory Services group in Washington - a specialized executive team that provides a comprehensive whole-of-government advisory service that is tailored to the needs of a specific organization.ABOUT ANIMAL POLICY GROUPAPG has built a unique portfolio of relationships, expertise, and work throughout the pet sector. Its unique public policy and advocacy practice offers strategic counsel and local and state government relations services on matters ranging from pet products and care to international accreditation of veterinary colleges.# # #

