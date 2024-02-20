Gabrovo Will Become The Summer Capital Of The Open Source In Bulgaria

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Gabrovo, a small town in the center of Bulgaria, will become the venue for How 2024 a event focusing on free and open-source software and culture.

GABROVO, BULGARIA, February 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Gabrovo, a small town in the center of Bulgaria , will become the venue for an upcoming event focusing on free and open-source software and culture called How 2024 .The event will feature two main parts:The talks will allow community members to share their knowledge on privacy, communities, testing, programming, and more. One of the most exciting talks will be about the open-source phone operating systems.Projects like the testing system Kiwi TCMS and the open-source e-mail client Thunderbird will also be present with their local contributors.The second part will be a festival of free movies where we will inspire the audience with films created under a Creative Commons license - one of several public copyright licenses that enable the free distribution of an otherwise copyrighted "work."The event organizers would like to focus not only on the programming and community aspect of the movement but also on how the other art forms, like the cinema. Creative artists who produce content under such licenses can submit their work to the festival.Apart from the event part, the attendees can help the OpenStreetMap project by downloading a particular app and providing more information about the objects they see in the city."Gabrovo is known as the birthplace of the environmental sculptor Chisto from the Christo and Jeanne-Claude tandem and with its citizens' unique sense of humor. Now, How 2024 puts another mark - the city will be known as a place for open source and free culture", says the main organizer Bogomil Shopov , a frequent speaker at similar events.Bulgaria is one of the most beautiful countries in Europe, so if you want to combine your appetite for sightseeing, culture, good food, and curiosity about free and open-source software (FOSS), visit the event website and get one of the remaining seats.

Bogomil Shopov

How

+420 606 189 663

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Other