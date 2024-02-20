(MENAFN- PR Newswire) FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Feb. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Chapman Freeborn , the global air charter specialists is taking its commitment to offsetting carbon emissions to new heights by announcing complementary participation for all of its Jet Membership program clients in

4AIR , an independent provider of aviation sustainability solutions.

With this benefit, now all Chapman Freeborn Jet Membership clients' flights carbon emissions will automatically be offset as part of the 4AIR program at no extra cost to Jet Membership clients. Previously, Jet Membership clients had the choice of opting into the service on a flight-by-flight basis for an additional charge.

The new benefit for Jet Membership clients is a re-commitment of the continuing partnership between Chapman Freeborn and 4AIR, an Ohio-based based industry pioneer that works to assist aviation organizations in calculating their environmental impact from flight data while offering solutions for carbon offset and reduction. With the offering to its U.S. Jet Membership clients, Chapman Freeborn is lauding the partnership as a significant development in its commitment to offsetting carbon emissions from flight activity, while also enhancing its dedication to its customers and the environment.

"We are thrilled to advance our commitment to high-quality carbon reduction efforts with 4AIR, and to not only invite our U.S. clients to be part of that commitment but make it both effortless and rewarding for them to do so," said David McCown, President – Americas of Chapman Freeborn. "The reduction of carbon emissions is the hottest topic in the private aviation industry, and we don't expect it to cool down any time soon. We're glad to have an effective program in place to address what contributions Chapman Freeborn can make at this pivotal time."

As per the emissions offsetting program, a monthly report of each Jet Membership client's flight activity will be provided to 4AIR by Chapman Freeborn for a calculation of emissions. In turn, Jet Membership clients will receive an annual emissions report from 4AIR detailing the emission certificates that have been purchased and retired on their behalf and will allow them to retain those results.

For more information on the program and to download the remainder of the press release, images and logos, please visit their website or contact [email protected]



SOURCE Chapman Freeborn