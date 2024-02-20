EAGLE HILL CONSULTING NAMED A TOP CONSULTING FIRM TO WORK FOR IN NEW VAULT 2024 RANKINGS

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) ARLINGTON, Va., Feb. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Eagle Hill Consulting again has been named a top workplace on the Vault Consulting 50 ranking for 2024, an annual rating of the top firms to work for in North America. Eagle Hill also earned high marks for the company's commitment to employee experience and diversity.

Based on scores from employees, Eagle Hill this year landed the number three spot for work/life balance and hours in the office. In the diversity category, Eagle Hill earned the number five spot for diversity for women, along with high marks for diversity for LGBTQ+ individuals, military veterans, and those with disabilities. Read more about Eagle Hill's rankings .

The Vault rankings cement Eagle Hill as one of the best consulting firms in the nation that attracts employees who want a high achieving career, along with a culture that values employee wellness and diversity.

"Eagle Hill recently celebrated its 20th anniversary, and we're incredibly proud that we've built a lasting culture that puts our clients and employees on equal footing," says Melissa Jezior , Eagle Hill president and chief executive officer. "From the day we opened our doors, we focused on building a company that provides a rock-solid quality of life for our team and is a place where employees with diverse backgrounds, experiences, and ideas can thrive. We've exceeded our own expectations when it comes to our culture, and we're going to build on our success so the next 20 years continue to deliver premier service and innovative thinking to our clients."

The Vault findings are aligned with Eagle Hill's own employee survey that finds 95 percent of employees say they feel respected and valued by colleagues, while 94 percent indicate that the company has a collaborative culture. In the company's most recent client satisfaction survey, 96 percent of clients say they would work with Eagle Hill again.

The Vault Consulting 50 rankings are an independent assessment of verified consulting employees in North America. Vault calculated the 2024 Vault Consulting 50 rankings based on a wide range of factors. More information about Vault's methodology is available here .

Eagle Hill's founders broke from the pack of large, traditional consulting companies to establish a firm that is collaborative, unified and possesses an entrepreneurial spirit. The company considers itself a community of consultants rather than a traditional consultancy, which means Eagle Hill is uniquely positioned to help solve client business problems across various industries.

Eagle Hill Consulting LLC is a woman-owned business that provides unconventional management consulting services in the areas of Strategy & Performance, Talent, and Change. The company's expertise in delivering innovative solutions to unique challenges spans across the private, public, and nonprofit sectors. A leading authority on employee sentiment, Eagle Hill is headquartered in the Washington, D.C. metropolitan area, with employees across the U.S. and offices in Boston and Seattle. More information is available at .

