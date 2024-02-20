Inventhelp Inventor Develops Protective Accessory For Disposable Face Masks (OCC-1601)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) PITTSBURGH, Feb. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create an accessory for disposable face masks to provide an extra layer of protection," said an inventor, from Los Angeles, Calif., "so I invented the DISPOSABLE MOUTH PROTECTION. My design would protect the user and the mask against the associated germs, lipstick stains, etc."

The invention provides enhanced protection for face masks. In doing so, it would catch germs within spit and saliva when talking, sneezing or laughing. As a result, it helps reduce the spread of illnesses and diseases such as COVID-19 and it enhances safety, security, and peace of mind. The invention features a practical design that is easy to use so it is ideal for the general population. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

