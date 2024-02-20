               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Cargotec Corporation: Share Repurchase 20.2.2024


2/20/2024 11:46:01 AM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)

CARGOTEC CORPORATION, STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE, 20 FEBRUARY 2024 AT 6.30 PM (EET)
CARGOTEC CORPORATION: SHARE REPURCHASE 20.2.2024
In the Helsinki Stock Exchange
Trade date 20.2.2024
Bourse trade Buy
Share CGCBV
Amount 7,000 Shares
Average price/ share 61.5940 EUR
Total cost 431,158.00 EUR
Cargotec Corporation now holds a total of 493 043 shares
including the shares repurchased on 20.2.2024
On behalf of Cargotec Corporation
Nordea Bank Oyj
Janne Sarvikivi Sami Huttunen




For further information, please contact:

Aki Vesikallio, Vice President, Investor Relations, tel. +358 40 729 1670

Cargotec (Nasdaq Helsinki: CGCBV) enables smarter cargo flow for a better everyday with its leading cargo handling solutions and services. Cargotec's business areas Kalmar, Hiab and MacGregor are pioneers in their fields. Through their unique position in ports, at sea and on roads, they optimise global cargo flows and create sustainable customer value. Cargotec has signed the United Nations Global Compact Business Ambition for 1.5°C. The company's sales in 2023 totalled approximately EUR 4.6 billion and it employs around 11,400 people.

Attachment

  • CGCBV_20.2_trades

MENAFN20022024004107003653ID1107875680

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search