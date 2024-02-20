Asia Pacific Non Hodgkin Lymphoma Therapeutics Market Report: Market Poised For Accelerated Growth With Robust 9.3% CAGR Forecasted From 2023 To 2030

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Feb. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Asia Pacific Non Hodgkin Lymphoma Therapeutics Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Cell Type (B-Cell Lymphoma and T-Cell Lymphoma), By Therapy Type (Radiation Therapy, Chemotherapy, Targeted Therapy, and Others), By Country and Growth Forecast, 2023 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The Asia Pacific Non Hodgkin Lymphoma Therapeutics Market would witness market growth of 9.3% CAGR during the forecast period 2023-2030.

Immunotherapeutic approaches have become integral to NHL treatment, including monoclonal antibodies and CAR-T cell therapies. Improved response rates and durable remissions, especially in relapsed or refractory cases. Ongoing research focuses on enhancing the efficacy and expanding the applicability of immunotherapies. They continued developing and optimizing Chimeric Antigen Receptor T-cell (CAR-T) therapies. CAR-T therapies, such as axicabtagene ciloleucel and tisagenlecleucel, have shown remarkable success in certain NHL subtypes, leading to regulatory approvals and increased adoption in clinical practice.

Development of bispecific antibodies designed to target multiple antigens simultaneously. Potential for increased specificity and efficacy, allowing for the simultaneous targeting of different pathways or antigens on cancer cells. Exploration of approved therapies for additional NHL subtypes and treatment settings. Broader patient access and improved treatment options as existing therapies are evaluated in different contexts. Advances in supportive care measures to manage treatment-related side effects.

As China experiences demographic shifts with an aging population, there may be a corresponding increase in the number of individuals diagnosed with NHL. The demand for healthcare services, including cancer diagnosis and treatment, may increase with the growing aging population in China. By 2045, the United Nations estimates that approximately 450 million individuals in China will be 60 or older. Thus, due to the above-mentioned factors, the market will grow significantly in this region.

The China market dominated the Asia Pacific Non Hodgkin Lymphoma Therapeutics Market by Country in 2022, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2030; thereby, achieving a market value of $1,137 Million by 2030. The Japan market is showcasing a CAGR of 8.6% during (2023 - 2030). Additionally, The India market would register a CAGR of 10% during (2023 - 2030).

Based on Cell Type, the market is segmented into B-Cell Lymphoma and T-Cell Lymphoma. Based on Therapy Type, the market is segmented into Radiation Therapy, Chemotherapy, Targeted Therapy, and Others. Based on countries, the market is segmented into China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, and Rest of Asia Pacific.

Key Companies Profiled



Pfizer

F Roche Ltd

Sanofi S.A.

AbbVie, Inc.

Novartis AG

GlaxoSmithKline PLC

Johnson & Johnson (Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.)

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited

Bayer AG Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

Market Report Segmentation

By Cell Type



B-Cell Lymphoma T-Cell Lymphoma

By Therapy Type



Radiation Therapy

Chemotherapy

Targeted Therapy Others

By Country



China

Japan

India

South Korea

Singapore

Malaysia Rest of Asia Pacific

