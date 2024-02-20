Net Asset Value(S)

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Octopus AIM VCT plc
Net Asset Value
Octopus AIM VCT plc announces that as at 19 February 2024 the unaudited net asset value of the Ordinary shares was approximately 63.1 pence per share.
For further information, please contact:
Kate Tidbury
Octopus Investments Limited
Tel: 0800 316 2295
LEI: 213800C5JHJUQLAFP619
