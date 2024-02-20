Sooley Debuts The First Home-Use 3D Foot Scan App, Providing Global Access To Personalized Orthopedic Insoles

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Logo sooley insoles

scanned foot

No Appointments needed

The first-ever 3D foot scanner for smartphones, designed for convenient use right at home.

- Sanya ZillichKONSTANZ, GERMANY, February 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Sooley, a visionary South German start-up, introduces a innovative 3D foot scanning app, addressing the widespread issue of foot misalignment and pain. This innovative app, designed for iPhone users, allows for easy, at-home 3D foot scans, revolutionizing foot health care.From Personal Pain to Innovative SolutionCo-founders Sanya Zillich and Jakob Raible, inspired by their struggles with foot discomfort and expertise in 3D technology, launched Sooley in 2021. The app simplifies foot scanning using the iPhone's 3D sensor, enabling users to generate detailed foot images. "We aimed to create a tool that is so simple and enjoyable that anyone can use it," explains Zillich.Professional Insight at Your FingertipsSooley's app provides not just convenience but also precision. Acknowledging the importance of expert analysis, Sooley now offers free video foot assessments by a German podiatrist, ensuring personalized and professional care.A Sustainable Approach to Foot HealthSooley stands out for its environmentally conscious production. The custom insoles are 3D printed , cutting down waste by approximately 70% compared to traditional methods. The company's focus on sustainability is matched by its commitment to expanding its product range to meet the needs of athletes, including runners and cyclists.Global Impact and Future AspirationsEndorsed by orthopedic specialists like Andreas Lernbass, the app is praised for its transformative impact on personalized foot care. Sooley's approach also offers significant benefits in regions with limited medical facilities, broadening access to expert foot care.Collaborations and GrowthSooley is actively extending its reach, collaborating with industry players globally , and continuously seeking new partnerships. "Our goal is to enhance foot health worldwide," shares Zillich.Sooley's innovative app marks a new era in foot health, blending technology with expert care to improve global well-being.

Sanya Zillich

sooley insoles

+49 176 63320174

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

LinkedIn

Instagram

TikTok

Product Overview