Onsite Launches Clean Medical Waste-As-A-Service For Hospitals To Reduce Waste Disposal Costs With Zero Capital Or Debt

DELAVAN, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES, February 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Onsite Utility Services Capital (Onsite) launches Clean Medical Waste-as-s-Service using an onsite ozone system for medical waste cost savings and GHG reduction.Hospital waste disposal involves the collection, segregation, transportation, treatment, and disposal of biomedical waste produced in hospitals. The medical waste categories include pharmaceutical, infectious, sharps, pathological, chemical, and general waste.Hospital waste disposal methods typically include segregating waste at the source, using color-coded bins, employing safe disposal methods such as incineration or autoclaving. But the traditional methods include a large GHG footprint between energy, water usage, containers, and transportation. Autoclave uses a large amount of energy and incineration produces toxic fumes. In fact, the healthcare industry is estimated at 8.5% of all Green House Gas (GHG) generated in the US. In fact, a House Bill was passed requiring the Veterans Administration to adopt onsite medical waste treatment to reduce GHG and costs. The Clean Medical Waste Ozone System uses a small amount of water and energy and ultimately the ozone converts back to oxygen. Shredding is part of the processs, and the transportation and land fill is reduced physically by up to 90%.Fritz Kreiss, CEO of commented“Onsite uses savings from energy, water, and transportation reductions to create budget neutral solutions for infrastructure and maintenance projects that are needed at a hospital. Onsite provides all the capital through its Energy Decarbonization Fund and includes maintenance and service on all the equipment we invest in and own at your facility. Our Medical Waste Savings-as-a-Service allows for hospitals to make facility improvements without tapping into their annual capital budgets.”Fritz Kreiss added,” Onsite removes the CapEx and debt barrier for hospitals to reduce their carbon footprint while saving energy and then we deploy those savings into infrastructure and maintenance needs. We engineer and install advanced energy technology and we provide all the capital for the improvement. One case study showed a 76% reduction of GHG compared to autoclave and a 93% reduction of GHG compared to incineration. Total cost savings at a 948 licensed bed hospital produced a 58% reduction.“Onsite Utility Services Capital starts the process with gathering and reviewing current cost for your medical waste treatment followed by a site visit to engineer a solution.About Onsite Utility Services CapitalSince 1993, Onsite Utility Services Capital has been dedicated to unlocking the power of energy efficiency for organizations nationwide with zero debt or capital from the client. Through their innovative as-a-service solutions, they have a long track record of lowering energy consumption, reducing energy spend, providing safety and health solutions, along with increasing profits for their clients across the US, Canada, and Mexico. They can be reached at ....

