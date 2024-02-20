11-Year-Old Philanthropist And Entrepreneur Ava N. Simmons Appears On The Drew Barrymore Show, Feb 21

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Ava Conducting An Acid-Base Reaction Experiment

Ava Displaying Her Acid-Base Reaction Ingredients

- Ava N. SimmonsRALEIGH, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, February 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Team Genius Squad , a science, technology, engineering, and math (S.T.E.M.) organization created by 11-year-old Philanthropist, S.T.E.M. Entrepreneur, and Author Ava. N. Simmons is excited to announce her appearance on the Drew Barrymore Show.On the show, that will air on February 21, 2024, Ava will share her story and demonstrate her iconic acid-base reaction S.T.E.M. experiment that she has conducted with over 3,000 youth in the community.“To be able to share on Drew Barrymore's Show Team Genius Squad's mission of providing hands-on S.T.E.M. experiences with youth in the community is a dream come true,” said Ava N. Simmons. I used S.T.E.M. activities to help me build my confidence and to overcome my learning challenges. My goal is to encourage other children to believe in themselves, focus on their strengths that make them unique, and remember never to let their challenges define their success or future.” Check the show's WHERE TO WATCH LINK for local viewing listings in your area.Simmons, also globally known as Ava The S.T.E.M. Princess® and Ava The S.T.E.M. AmbassadorTM, was diagnosed with Dyslexia and Dysgraphia in 2021. She embraces her learning differences and views it as a unique superpower that makes her a certified genius. As the author of three books, the developer of 15 S.T.E.M. toys, and a community S.T.E.M. Ambassador, Ava is known by the community as a youth S.T.E.M. engagement phenomenon.Additionally, In June 2024 Ava's Team Genius Squad S.T.E.M. Toy Line will launch in over 400 Whole Food Market Stores across the country.Ava's next community event will be partnering with PBS Kids Channel Rootle NC and the Marbles Kids Museum in Raleigh, NC, on 9 March 2024, at 10am for the Rootle Roadster Tour that engages youth in the community across North Carolina.Throughout the year, Team Genius Squad presents and conducts experiments at schools and community events across the country. To effectively deliver this purposeful play curriculum, Team Genius Squad partners with community organizations such as PBS Kids Channel Rootle NC, The Boys and Girls Clubs of Durham and Orange Counties, The Durham Museum of Life and Science, and The Raleigh Marbles Museum.

