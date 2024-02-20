Inventhelp Inventor Develops Smart Light Switch (NAM-384)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) PITTSBURGH, Feb. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there should be a smart light switch with directional motion sensing to increase convenience and conserve energy," said an inventor, from Louisville, Ky., "so I invented the AUTOMATIC LIGHT SWITCH. My design ensures that lights automatically turn on or off when entering or exiting a room."

The patent-pending invention provides a smart design for an electrical power switch. In doing so, it would determine the direction of travel for a person walking into or out of the room space for lighting control purposes. As a result, it offers a convenient alternative to manually turning on/off a light switch. The invention features a practical and automatic design that is easy to install and control so it is ideal for households, businesses, etc.

The original design was submitted to the Nashville sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 22-NAM-384, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .



