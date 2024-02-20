(MENAFN- PR Newswire) SAN CARLOS, Calif., Feb. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Innervate , the dynamic customer experience company, today announced it has launched Experience Automate , a business process automation (BPA) solution for customer experience (CX) use cases that allows businesses to achieve more efficient workflows, reduce manual tasks and create an upgraded working environment for their teams.

"Talented people have been struggling for years to orchestrate high-quality dynamic customer experiences at the speed the market demands - and before today, the world's business automation tools haven't helped much at all," Mitchell Weisman, founder and CEO of Innervate, said. "Today, we're thrilled to launch Experience Automate, the industry's first low-code business process automation solution designed specifically for orchestrating world-class dynamic customer experiences. This new solution makes life better by bridging the gap between old-world manual processes and more streamlined operations."

From CX production and trafficking to reporting, iteration and beyond, embracing a BPA approach with Experience Automate helps companies experience massive efficiency gains, elevated employee experiences, faster time to market, data-driven insights and consistent, customized user experiences.

Experience Automate contains a suite of tools designed to help companies elevate their CX as intuitively and powerfully as possible. The suite includes:



Co-Pilot Interface: This tool helps craft interfaces tailored to businesses' unique needs. Innervate's custom front-end forms and wizards ensure every interaction is on brand and resonant. The interface can be set to speak the brand language, ensuring digital platforms automatically reflect the company's distinct language and naming conventions.

Co-Pilot Agents: Agents handle repetitive tasks, from building to deploying, to allow focus on strategy, creativity and connection. Co-Pilot APIs: Advanced customization and comprehensive resources help those looking to push boundaries. Companies seeking a unique integration or a specialized feature have access to a suite of application programming interfaces, software development kits and documentation.

The Experience Automate co-pilot suite will free teams from being delayed by repetitive tasks and instead lead their industry by automating CX.

ABOUT INNERVATE

Innervate, the Dynamic Customer Experience Company, delivers a plug-and-play solution that allows organizations to orchestrate unlimited CX use cases seamlessly across any channel using their existing systems and teams. With Innervate's Dynamic Customer Experience Orchestration, it's simple to get started, simple to scale and simple to succeed. Customers get modern CX use cases to market faster with Innervate's open network architecture that easily connects systems and data sources without requiring coding. Organizations quickly innovate unlimited CX use cases across channels, using existing systems, data sources and teams. Ultimately, customers grow a portfolio of dynamic CX use cases enriched by the data and systems they've already invested in and networked. Welcome to the era of plug-and-play CX. Innervate.

