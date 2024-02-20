Woodbridge International Announces Sale Of Design Plastics Inc. To Coda Resources, Ltd.

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW HAVEN, Conn., Feb. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Woodbridge International, a global mergers and acquisitions firm, is pleased to announce the acquisition of its client, Design Plastics Inc. by Coda Resources, Ltd.



Design Plastics Inc. is a renowned manufacturer and supplier of injected molded and vacuum formed plastic parts primarily servicing the off-road auto parts industry.

Coda is a Contract Manufacturing and Outsourcing Services company headquartered in New York City. The company has a dozen global facilities and offices, including a product development hub in Shenzhen, China and its own 20 acre, fully enclosed industrial park in Heze, China. Coda offers comprehensive flexible overseas manufacturing, global sourcing, and integrated supply chain management.

Woodbridge International's ground-breaking approach to marketing a company globally has transformed the way the sell-side M&A industry does business.

