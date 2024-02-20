Michael Wallraven Appointed To The Board Of Log-Hub AG, Bringing Extensive Industry Experience

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Michael Wallraven, Board Member at Log-hub

Michael Wallraven, a seasoned industry expert and ex Managing Director and Vice President of LLamasoft and project44, appointed to Log-hub's Board of Directors.

SCHINDELLEGI, SWITZERLAND, February 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Log-hub , a tech innovator in the supply chain optimization sector, announces the appointment of Michael Wallraven to its Board of Directors . His appointment underscores Log-hub's commitment to strategic growth and innovation within the industry.

Wallraven joins as a seasoned industry expert, having previously demonstrated expertise in driving market expansion and implementing effective go-to-market strategies for prominent supply chain and logistics software companies, LLamasoft and project44, where he held key leadership positions as Managing Director and Vice President.

"I am honored to join the Board of Log-hub and contribute to the company's growth trajectory," said Wallraven. "Log-hub's commitment to innovation and customer-centric solutions aligns closely with my professional values, and I look forward to leveraging my experience to drive strategic initiatives that will further enhance Log-hub's market position."

In addition to his current role as Chief Growth Officer at Logward, where he oversees the company's global go-to-market strategy, Wallraven is deeply involved in the industry, serving as a member of the Advisory Boards of Blue Box Systems and Prequel Ventures. His diverse experience and deep understanding of the logistics landscape position him well to contribute to Log-hub's strategic initiatives and long-term success.

Log-hub AG's comprehensive supply chain optimization ecosystem offers a range of 30+ AI-powered Supply Chain Apps and Network Design Simulator for logistics, manufacturing, retail, FMCG, consultancy businesses, and many more. Log-hub's cutting-edge technology and advanced visualization help organizations streamline workflows, identify hidden inefficiencies within their supply chain networks leading to tangible cost savings.

Additionally, Log-hub provides Data, Analytics, and AI Consulting, along with Shared Service Centre services, empowering companies to tackle complex projects and generate significant business value through data-driven solutions.

"Michael Wallraven's extensive industry knowledge and track record of driving growth make him a valuable addition to our Board of Directors," said Jan Sigmund, CEO of Log-hub. "As we continue to innovate and expand our portfolio, Michael's insights will be instrumental in shaping our strategic direction and driving sustainable growth."

Wallraven's appointment comes at a pivotal time for Log-hub as the company continues to expand its presence and accelerate innovation in the rapidly evolving supply chain industry. His expertise and leadership will play a crucial role in guiding Log-hub's strategic priorities and driving sustainable growth in the years ahead.



About Log-hub:

Log-hub AG is a Swiss-based supply chain technology innovator, specialized in supply chain optimization. Log-hub offers a portfolio of 30+ AI-powered Supply Chain Apps, Data, Analytics & AI consulting as well as Shared Service Centre consulting services. With a commitment to driving efficiency and transparency in supply chain operations, Log-hub leverages cutting-edge technology and industry expertise to deliver value-added solutions to its users globally.

