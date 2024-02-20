Advantix CEO Natasha Royer Coons Honored With 2024 Channel Influencer Award

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Advantix CEO Natasha Royer Coons

FRISCO, TX, UNITED STATES, February 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Channel Futures has honored Advantix chief executive officer Natasha Royer Coons with a 2024 Channel Influencer Award. Royer Coons is one of 50 individuals recognized by the editors of Channel Futures as a thought leader who has impacted the direction of the IT and communications indirect sales channel in 2024.

In selecting this year's influencers, Channel Futures' editors considered the organization's partner growth, channel innovation and the individual's commitment to the indirect sales channel along with the standing each person had among their peers.

“It is an honor and privilege to be recognized as a Channel Influencer alongside other leaders who are making an impact in the channel," said Natasha Royer Coons, CEO of Advantix. "I am very proud of the talented and committed team we have at Advantix. This recognition reflects on them and their efforts to provide an exceptional experience to our valued partners and customers."

Royer Coons is an accomplished entrepreneur and channel executive with more than 25 years of experience in the telecommunications industry. She is the first woman and Asian American to be elected President of the Enterprise Technology Management Association (ETMA). She is a Chuck Mache Award winner, a prestigious honor that Intelisys bestows annually for being a role model in the information and technology channel. Throughout her career, technology publications have recognized her as a visionary, channel chief and DEI champion.

Royer Coons and the other 49 Channel Futures Channel Influencers for 2024 will be honored at the Channel Partners Conference & Expo , March 11-14 at the Venetian Resort & Expo in Las Vegas.

About Channel Futures

Channel Futures, a media and events destination for the information and communication technologies (ICT) channel community, is part of Informa Tech. It provides information, perspective and connection for the entire channel ecosystem, including solution providers (SPs), managed service providers (MSPs), managed security service providers (MSSPs), cloud service providers (CSPs), value-added resellers (VARs) and distributors, technology solutions brokerages, subagents and agents, as well as leading technology vendor partners and communication providers.

Channel Futures' properties include many awards programs such as the Channel Futures MSP 501, a list of the most influential and fastest-growing providers of managed services in the technology industry; Channel Partners events, which deliver unparalleled in-person events including Channel Partners Conference & Expo and the MSP Summit, and a DEI Community Group, our initiative to educate, support and promote diversity, equity and inclusion (DE&I) in the ICT channel industry. Channel Futures is where the world meets the channel; we are leading Channel Partners forward. More information is available at channelfutures.

About Advantix

Advantix is a managed connectivity experience (MCx) provider specializing in wireless enablement for enterprises. The company provides cellular connectivity solutions supported with proprietary SaaS tools that make it easy to manage carriers and plans, visualize and control usage, locate SIM-enabled devices, and analyze network performance in real time.

