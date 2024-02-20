Advocacy Organizations, Including NVBDC, Urge Fortune 500 Ceos To Maintain And Expand Business Diversity Initiatives

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Keith King, Founder & CEO, National Veteran Business Development Council (NVBDC)

Brigadier General (ret) Dick Miller, President, NVBDC

DETROIT, MI, UNITED STATES, February 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- In an open letter to CEOs of the country's largest businesses, leading business advocacy organizations, including National Veteran Business Development Council (NVBDC) , cite evidence of the value of business diversity and say that opposition to diversity initiatives comes from an ideologically motivated minority that is out of step with the view of most executives, most customers, and the public at large.A dozen influential business leaders sent an open letter to Fortune 500 CEOs urging them to maintain and expand their commitments to diversity initiatives in the face of opposition from a vocal minority that is out of step with public sentiment and disregards the needs of businesses. The business leaders show that diversity initiatives create critical bottom-line benefits for companies and the economy by driving innovation, and competitiveness, and contributing to stronger corporate performance.The letter reads in part:“We know continued investments in diversity initiatives are essential to the success of your business and our country's economy. We also understand that companies are recalculating their risk tolerance in light of these unprecedented challenges that seek to dismantle your programs. We remain steadfast in our efforts to advance economic growth, free market competition, and opportunities for individuals, including diverse entrepreneurs, to pursue the American Dream.”It continues,“We believe it is imperative that CEOs and other company leaders are able to make strategic decisions for their companies without threats of frivolous lawsuits and political pressure, and we will be here with support, every step of the way.”Here's what business leaders who signed the letter are saying:“Diversity and inclusion are the engines of innovation and growth in today's global economy. Veterans are a unique category of diversity that cuts across almost every group. As business leaders, we have a responsibility to champion diversity and inclusion, not just within our organizations but across the business landscape. Together we can build a more inclusive and prosperous future.”Brigadier General (ret) Richard MillerPresidentNational Veteran Business Development Council (NVBDC)“The majority of executives consider diversity initiatives essential to their business strategy and they must maintain and expand their commitments so their businesses can grow and thrive. The bottom line is that diversity initiatives are good for the economy, good for workers and good for businesses.”Ron Busby, Sr.President & CEOUS Black Chambers, Inc.“The opposition to business diversity initiatives is out of step with the needs of our nation's leading companies and contradicts the overwhelming evidence of their benefits. As leaders, we must recognize the evidence and positive outcomes and stay committed to diversity initiatives. To do otherwise would be bad for businesses' bottom lines and the U.S economy.”Alphonso DavidPresident & CEOGlobal Black Economic Forum“The narrative against diversity initiatives is not only misguided but harmful to the progress and competitiveness of businesses. We cannot let these programs be dismantled, but we must stand together and expand our commitments to ensure a more inclusive and prosperous future for all.”Angela DinglePresident & CEOWomen Impacting Public Policy“Opposition to diversity initiatives is at odds with the actual experience of companies and the facts. Activists opposing these initiatives are not only out of step with public sentiment, but also lack understanding of what is required for a business to compete and win.”Ying McGuirePresident & CEONational Minority Supplier Development Council“We must not let a small number of vocal critics keep us from our commitments to business diversity and diverse-owned businesses. Their politically motivated arguments overlook the actual experience of business leaders who see the bottomline benefits of diversity initiatives firsthand. Stopping our efforts now will erase our gains, stifle innovation and business growth and harm the economy.”Marc MorialPresident & CEONational Urban League“These facts are clear: business diversity, including supplier diversity, is simply good business. When LGBT entrepreneurs and other diverse-owned businesses are able to compete on a level-playing field, the impact is strong for both companies and the U.S. economy.”Justin NelsonCo-Founder & PresidentThe National LGBT Chamber of Commerce (NGLCC)“Today's top corporate leaders recognize the critical role diverse businesses including women-owned businesses play in fostering innovation and bolstering competitiveness. The facts show clearly that opposition to business diversity is out of step with reality and the needs of our nation's leading companies,”Pam Prince-EasonPresident & CEOWomen's Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC)“Diversity is good for business. This is as true for businesses owned by Asian Americans as for all entrepreneurs. Companies must continue to invest in these initiatives, recognizing their essential role in our strategic business objectives. Through actions, we can make a lasting impact on the business world and the economy at large.”Chiling TongPresident & CEONational Asian/Pacific Islander American Chamber of Commerce and Entrepreneurship (National ACE)“We call on CEOs in the aerospace and aviation industries and beyond to maintain and expand their diversity initiatives. As we face challenges, our desire to expand these initiatives only grows, driven by the knowledge that they are essential for the prosperity of our businesses and our country. Together, we are building a legacy of inclusivity and strength that will benefit generations to come.”Eboni WimbushPresident & CEOAirport Minority Advisory Council (AMAC)NVBDC MISSION:NVBDC is the only Veteran Owned Business Certification organization developed by Veterans, for Veterans. The purpose is to provide a credible and reliable certifying authority for all-size businesses ensuring that valid documentation exists of Veteran ownership and control.

Keith King, Founder & CEO

National Veteran Business Development Council

+1 313-446-6885

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn