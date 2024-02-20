In A Message From Jail, Imran Terms Pak Polls As ‘Mother Of All Rigging’

(MENAFN- IANS) Rawalpindi, Feb 20 (IANS) Imran Khan's sister Aleema Khan said on Tuesday that the PTI chief has termed the February 8 general elections in Pakistan as“mother of all rigging”, a media report said.

Aleema met her brother at the Adiala Jail on Tuesday. Talking to mediapersons afterwards, Aleema said the public's mandate was“stolen” in the aftermath of the elections, Dawn reported.

She also said that Imran Khan strongly condemned the suspension of internet service, which he claimed was being used to“hide the real results”.

According to Aleema, Khan also expressed concerns regarding the safety of the former Rawalpindi Commissioner.

“Now Khan sahib wants all this to end [...] he demands the real mandate of the public should be handed over,” she said, Dawn reported.

PTI lawyer Shoaib Shaheen has claimed that the public and the international media are aware of how“post-poll rigging” took place in Pakistan.

“If we are unable to take back the stolen seats, people know who they voted for and even the national and international media knows how post-poll rigging took place,” he said.

