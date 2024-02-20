Inventhelp Inventor Develops Improved Coping Tool For Contractors (MHO-337)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) PITTSBURGH, Feb. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a tool that would aid in the efficient coping of quarter round or base shoe molding during building construction jobsite or renovation project work," said an inventor, from Tonganoxie, Kan., "so I invented THE COPING BOX. My design would eliminate the need to use a conventional handheld coping saw with a thin blade that can break."

The invention provides a tool for efficient coping of quarter round or base shoe molding. It also would collect the excess removed material. As a result, it saves time and effort and it reduces the need to use a traditional coping saw. The invention features an ergonomic design that is easy to attach and use so it is ideal for contractors and carpenters.

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 22-MHO-337, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .



SOURCE InventHelp