T. ROWE PRICE UNVEILS 'THE POWER OF CURIOSITY'

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Refreshed brand program establishes an integrated global creative platform aimed at more boldly elevating awareness and consideration of the firm's premier active investment management approach

BALTIMORE, Feb. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ – GS: TROW) announced that it has launched a new global branding program today to highlight its renowned capabilities as one of the world's premier asset management firms. Called "The Power of Curiosity ," the program conveys how active questioning conducted by investment professionals drives more informed insights that can better enhance the investment process. At the same time, the program underscores how these insights, supported by more than 85 years of investment culture and experience at

T. Rowe Price, reflect the independent thinking that characterizes the firm's investment professionals while demonstrating how the investment approach can benefit investors.

This new brand positioning will begin to appear first in the United States through a mix of national and local television commercials , streaming services, digital, and online video advertisements. Messages will also roll out across social media, print media, partnership channels, and in global markets over the coming months. Through "The Power of Curiosity" creative platform, T. Rowe Price is investing in a bold campaign it hopes will improve audiences' awareness and consideration of its investment capabilities and help them differentiate T. Rowe Price from other investment managers. The company anticipates this program to be in market for the foreseeable future.

"The constant swings of the financial markets can leave investors feeling unsettled," said Theresa McLaughlin, T. Rowe Price's head of Global Marketing, who led the work associated with the campaign. "They are seeking insights and expertise from an investment management partner that can help them navigate risks and opportunities, instill confidence, and help them to thrive in an evolving, often volatile world. T. Rowe Price has been such a partner for decades, though typically we have been somewhat reserved in publicly highlighting the company's many strengths. 'The Power of Curiosity' represents a pivotal moment for the firm by making a strategic investment in our brand and demonstrating the value we bring to our clients in a more front-footed, emphatic way," she added.

The advertising element of the refreshed branding program complements the recent launch of a redesigned enterprise website supporting the campaign and industry events where the program's new look and feel has been on display. T. Rowe Price has also introduced a sleeker, more modern look for its longtime bighorn sheep symbol, affectionately known within the firm as Trusty . Known for its sure-footed agility and sharp vision, the bighorn sheep's ability to navigate challenging terrain with purpose and independence is an apt reflection of

T. Rowe Price's mission and positioning.

"'The Power of Curiosity' highlights the dynamic perspectives and deep insights our investment professionals bring to their work every day on behalf of our clients," McLaughlin said. "And I'm so proud of our advertising and marketing teams for their own curiosity and breakthrough creativity in bringing this campaign to life. The TV spots are highly entertaining and cinematic, and they help tell our story in a differentiated way."

T. Rowe Price partnered with Digitas NY, a marketing agency, to develop the campaign, and Assembly , a media agency, to develop the activation plan. The director for the commercial video shoots was the famed, multi-award winning Antoine Bardou-Jacquet

of Partizan , who has directed commercials for many top-tier international brands. Special effects work for the commercials was handled by Mathematic , a creative visual effects, animation, and motion design studio.

ABOUT T. ROWE PRICE

Founded in 1937, T. Rowe Price (NASDAQ – GS: TROW) helps people around the world achieve their long-term investment goals. As a large global asset management company known for investment excellence, retirement leadership, and independent proprietary research, the firm is built on a culture of integrity that puts client interests first. Investors rely on the award-winning firm for its active management approach in equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and alternatives, and for its retirement expertise. T. Rowe Price manages USD$1.45 trillion in assets under management as of January 31, 2024, and it serves millions of clients globally. News and other updates can be found on

