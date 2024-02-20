Airline Industry Net Zero Strategies And Emission Reduction Roadmap, 2024 Research Study

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Feb. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Net Zero Strategies in the Airline Industry - Thematic Intelligence" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The airline industry stands at the forefront of a transformative challenge, tackling the urgent need to decarbonize and align with global net zero targets.

A comprehensive thematic intelligence report has been recently added to our extensive research publication database, providing a crucial overview of emission sources, reduction strategies, and the necessary transitions towards a sustainable future for aviation.

This groundbreaking report provides in-depth insights into Scope 1, 2, and 3 emissions, shedding light on the major emission contributors within the sector. Rich with data and analysis, it presents a clear picture of current emissions across a sampled cohort of 20 leading airline companies, highlighting both the challenges and progress in the sector.

Key highlights of the report include:



An extensive overview of emission sources in the airline industry's value chain.

Strategic identification of prime net zero and emissions reduction approaches that are applicable and effective within the sector. An array of case studies illustrating real-world applications and initiatives adopted by pioneering airline firms on their journey to net zero.

Professionals leading the charge in the airline industry, such as CEOs, CIOs, and senior executives, as well as ESG and sustainability experts, will find in this report the essential data and strategic perspectives needed to steer their organizations towards sustainable practices.

The report is expected to serve as a fundamental resource for industry stakeholders aiming to understand the evolving ESG trends, measure emissions against industry benchmarks, and prioritize actions and investments that contribute to decarbonization efforts. It underscores the importance of cross-sector collaboration and consumer engagement in the pursuit of environmental sustainability goals.

Reasons to Incorporate Thematic Report Findings:



Comprehend the current and emerging ESG trends impacting the airline industry.

Evaluate how major airlines stack up regarding emissions targets, with all relevant data collated for straightforward comparison. Discern which organizations are setting the pace in achieving net zero, serving as benchmarks for best practices in sustainability.

The thematic research ecosystem deployed for this report provides a dynamic and integrated framework, adept at recognizing significant industry themes early in their development. This enables decision-makers to align their strategic thinking and investment focus in anticipation of market shifts, thereby securing a competitive advantage within the increasingly eco-conscious airline marketplace.

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes



Aeroflot

Air Canada

Air France KLM

Airbus

American Airlines Group

ANA

China Eastern Airlines

China Southern Airlines

Delta Air Lines

easyJet

Emirates

IAG

IndiGo

Lufthansa

Qantas

Qatar Airways

Ryanair Holdings

Singapore Airlines

Southwest Airlines

Turkish Airlines United Airlines Holdings

For more information about this report visit

About ResearchAndMarkets

ResearchAndMarkets is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900