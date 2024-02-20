Diasome Pharmaceuticals Appoints Peter Tollman, Ph.D., As Chairman Of The Board

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) CLEVELAND, OH, UNITED STATES, February 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Diasome Pharmaceuticals , Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a novel hepatocyte cell drug targeting platform, today announced the appointment of Peter Tollman , Ph.D., as Chairman of the Board of Directors.

Dr. Tollman brings a wealth of experience to the role, with a distinguished career in healthcare and business leadership. As Senior Partner Emeritus and Senior Advisor at Boston Consulting Group (BCG), he has a proven track record of guiding top-tier organizations, both strategically and operationally. His expertise, including with transactions, will be invaluable as Diasome seeks to pioneer transformative therapies in diabetes , obesity and metabolism.

"Peter's extensive background in biopharmaceuticals and his strategic acumen have been instrumental to Diasome over the past two years," said Robert Geho, CEO of Diasome Pharmaceuticals. "As we enter a critical phase in our company's growth, Peter's leadership as Chairman will enhance our ability to navigate the complexities of our industry and to execute our mission to deliver life-changing therapies to patients."

During his tenure at BCG, Dr. Tollman led the firm's CEO Advisory Practice, its Biopharmaceuticals Practice, and its People and Organization Practice in the Americas.

"I am honored to assume the role of Chairman at such a pivotal time for Diasome," said Dr. Tollman. "The potential of our HDV technology to improve the lives of millions of people living with metabolic diseases is tremendous, and I look forward to working with the board and the management team to advance our strategic initiatives and to foster our pipeline's growth."

Dr. Tollman's career also spans venture capital, and he has board-level experience in healthcare and education. He was a founding managing director of MPM Capital, a biotech venture capital firm. His commitment to social impact and innovation continues through his Executive-in-Residence roles with Columbia Technology Ventures and his Adjunct Professorship and leadership in the Healthcare and Pharmaceutical Management program at Columbia Business School, his board memberships at Tech Care for All and the Jerusalem Academy of Music and Dance, and his advisory board membership at BV Investment Partners. He holds a Ph.D. in engineering from the University of Cape Town and an MBA with distinction from Columbia Business School.

For more information about Diasome Pharmaceuticals, Inc., please visit



About Diasome Pharmaceuticals:

Diasome Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering hepatocyte cell drug targeting to restore hepatocyte metabolism and treat metabolic diseases. Diasome's Hepatocyte Targeting Platform reestablishes hepatocyte function, addressing the root cause of dysregulations central to major metabolic diseases such as diabetes, obesity, and dyslipidemia. Diasome aims to deliver superior patient outcomes and enhanced disease management by leveraging the hepatocyte's natural regulatory functions.

