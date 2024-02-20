(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

PneumoWave Appoints New Non-Executive Director

NORTH CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, February 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- PneumoWave, an innovator in the fight against the opioid epidemic with operations in Scotland and the U.S., proudly announces the appointment of Nicola Broughton as its new Non-Executive Director.

With an illustrious career spanning over two decades in the life science industry, Nicola brings a wealth of experience in nurturing life science businesses from academic research to successful commercial ventures. Her expertise encompasses sourcing, initiating, and scaling companies, particularly those emerging from the university sector, through comprehensive strategies involving intellectual property management, fundraising, and team building. Recognized among the top 50 'movers and shakers in biotechnology' in the UK in 2019, her previous roles include significant positions at Mercia Asset Management Plc. Nicola will be representing the Scottish National Investment Bank as an independent director.

"I'm thrilled to join PneumoWave at such a critical juncture in its journey," expressed Nicola Broughton. "My career has been dedicated to bridging the gap between scientific innovation and market success, and I'm eager to leverage my background to further PneumoWave's mission. The opportunity to contribute to the fight against the opioid crisis through innovative technology is deeply meaningful."

About PneumoWave

PneumoWave aims to revolutionize the response and management of Opioid Dependence and Mental Illness with a virtual-first approach for clinicians that harnesses the power of AI. We partner with those who are combatting the growing opioid crisis to deliver real-time physiological/behavioral data from multiple biosensors to screen, diagnose, monitor, and intervene in patients at risk for overdose.

