Agileone Announces New SVP, Jordan Morrow

Jordan Morrow, Senior Vice President of Data and AI Innovation, AgileOne

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Jordan Morrow , sometimes called the“godfather of data literacy,” joins AgileOne as the company's Senior Vice President of Data & AI Innovation.As a previous Chair of the Advisory Board for The Data Literacy Project and the author of three books, Jordan is an active voice in the data literacy and analytics community. In his new role, Jordan is responsible for working with AgileOne across the globe while also partnering with AgileOne's parent company, The ActOne Group, as the organization refines and grows its data and AI strategies."I am excited to be at such a wonderful, successful company,” said Morrow.“The opportunity to help build up a program in data and AI within an organization that knows it needs it is a wonderful opportunity for me. The organizations of AgileOne and ActOne have built themselves not only into a successful business and company, but a wonderful and strong culture. I hope to help drive AgileOne into the future by empowering it with data, analytics, and AI. I aim to help the organization become more data and AI-driven in an ethical and successful way, utilizing the power of these things to help drive AgileOne's goals and vision."Follow Jordan Morrow and AgileOne on LinkedIn to learn more about AgileOne, data literacy, and AI strategies for business.About AgileOneGo beyond cost savings, risk mitigation, and vendor management with a single consultative partner able to navigate the legislation, regulations, and trends that will shape the future of work. With clients in over 30 countries around the globe, AgileOne brings you leading technologies and award-winning services tailored to the needs of your local market.

