ACME House Company Bolsters Its Team With The Hirings Of Kenny Cassady And Lisa Riding

PALM SPRINGS, CALIFORNIA, USA, February 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- ACME House Company, the most respected vacation rental management company in Greater Palm Springs, has announced the hirings of Kenny Cassady as Director of Business Development, and Lisa Riding as Director of Portfolio Development. In their respective positions, Cassady and Riding will work collaboratively to expand and enhance ACME House's already impressive roster of rental properties throughout the Coachella Valley.Cassady joins ACME House Company after a successful career in Southern California real estate. Previously he served in portfolio development roles with Meredith Lodging and Vacasa, focused on acquisitions and organic growth, where he demonstrated an aptitude for identifying strategic opportunities and driving growth. Cassady's comprehensive knowledge of market trends, coupled with an innovative approach to business development, make him an ideal fit for ACME House Company. He also currently serves as a Board Member of Vacation Rental Owners & Neighbors of Palm Springs and Visit Greater Palm Springs.As Director of Portfolio Development, Riding's primary focuses will be expanding ACME House's presence in the luxury real estate market and ensuring the company's continued success as a leader in the industry. She served as General Manager at ACME House Company from 2010 to 2014, then as General Manager at TurnKey Vacation Rentals for more than eight years, and most recently, she was the Director of Business Development at Grand Welcome for almost two years.“We're very fortunate to welcome Lisa and Kenny to our team,” said Michael Flannery, CEO of ACME House Company.“Their combined understanding of the local real estate landscape and exceptional industry knowledge align seamlessly with our commitment to delivering unparalleled experiences for guests and property owners alike.”For more information about ACME House Company, visit .About ACME House CompanyACME House Company is the most respected Greater Palm Springs Rental Management Company. Clients will discover a carefully qualified portfolio of privately owned, impeccably maintained, centrally located, Palm Springs, CA vacation rentals. Each property is subjected to a rigorous screening process for design, quality, amenities, and cleanliness. Most importantly, every home offered by ACME House invokes fun and creates a memorable atmosphere for any Palm Springs getaway. For more information call (866) 840-9552 or visit .###

