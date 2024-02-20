Matt Estes, Manager Partner Of Bynum Septic, Secures Seat As Board Member With GOWA.

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Bynum Septic's Logo

Matt Estes Headshot

GOWA Logo

Matt Estes, the manager partner at Bynum Septic, received a nomination for the Georgia Onsite Wastewater Association. He has been appointed as a board member.

- Matt EstesLILBURN, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, February 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Bynum Septic , a leading name in the septic services industry, proudly announces that its manager partner, Matt Estes, has secured a prestigious position as a board member with the Georgia Onsite Wastewater Association (GOWA ). This appointment is a testament to Estes' commitment to excellence in the field and his dedication to advancing the standards and practices within the onsite wastewater industry.As a newly appointed board member, Matt Estes will bring his extensive years of experience and passion for the field to contribute to GOWA's mission of promoting responsible onsite wastewater practices in Georgia. Estes will serve on the board for the next three years, during which he aims to collaborate with industry professionals and stakeholders to enhance awareness, education, and regulations surrounding onsite wastewater systems.GOWA is Georgia's top training hub for contractors, offering annual conferences and 17 statewide education opportunities for industry professionals. With in-person and online classes, GOWA ensures contractors are equipped for upcoming renewals. Estes will play a critical role in educating future septic professionals.Bynum Septic extends its congratulations to our leader, Matt Estes, and looks forward to supporting his endeavors as he serves on the GOWA board, contributing to the continued success and progress of the onsite wastewater industry in Georgia.For more info about Bynum Septic and what they do, check out .About Bynum Septic:Bynum Septic, a family-owned and operated company based in Lawrenceville, GA, and Lilburn, GA, specializes in high-quality septic tank services. With 25 years of experience, we offer installation, repair, and maintenance for residential and commercial clients. As a fully licensed and insured company, we ensure prompt assistance for unforeseen problems. Our dedicated team prioritizes client satisfaction, aiming to be the top septic service provider in Lilburn and Lawrenceville, GA. Bynum Septic takes pride in delivering outstanding results to our local communities.

Matt Estes

Bynum Septic

+1 470-291-5308

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

Other