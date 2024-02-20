Dallas-Fort Worth Plastic Surgeon Highlights What To Look For In A Facelift Surgeon

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Jon Kurkjian, MD, a board-certified plastic surgeon, discusses qualities to consider when selecting a doctor for facelift surgery.

FORT WORTH, TX, USA, February 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Cosmetic surgeries are very popular procedures, and finding the right surgeon is important for achieving desired results. When it comes to choosing one for facelift surgery, Dr. Jon Kurkjian, a board-certified plastic surgeon in Fort Worth and the Arlington area, says there are multiple factors for individuals to consider when researching their options.To start, Dr. Kurkjian suggests reviewing a surgeon's biography for information on their experience, credentials, awards, and career highlights, as this can provide beneficial insight for patients to make an informed decision. Some aspects of a surgeon's background that Dr. Kurkjian recommends considering include:. Education: Taking a look at the education history of surgeons is very important. For example, Dr. Kurkjian notes that a surgeon who received their degree from an accredited and respected institution may have a higher likelihood of producing quality results.. Training: When choosing a surgeon, patients should research any additional specialized training the doctor has undergone, as this allows surgeons to gain further knowledge and skills in specific areas. Additionally, patients can review a surgeon's past fellowships and faculty positions.. Experience: Having sufficient experience is key when looking at surgeons. For facelift and mini facelift surgery particularly, patients should ensure the plastic surgeon they're researching successfully performs the procedure on a regular basis.. Professionalism and Approach to Care: Reading patient reviews and testimonials can provide a prospective patient with an idea of the surgeon's professionalism and overall philosophy of care.. Results: Viewing before-and-after photos of patients who have had facelift surgery performed by the surgeon they are considering can be helpful for determining the doctor's ability to achieve satisfactory results. These photo galleries are often available on the surgeon's website. If not, patients may consider inquiring about before-and-after photos at the practice.Dr. Kurkjian explains that it is also important to understand the distinctions between plastic surgeons and facial plastic surgeons. He notes that most plastic surgeons undergo five years of training on plastic surgery treatments and techniques related to all areas of the body, which provides them with considerable knowledge on how to alter tissues and guide the healing of wounds. The next step for many plastic surgeons, such as Dr. Kurkjian, is to pursue aesthetic surgery fellowships, which are centered on cosmetic procedures alone and allow physicians to acquire even higher levels of expertise on these procedures and techniques. By contrast, Dr. Kurkjian notes that facial plastic surgeons may spend most of their training in an ear, nose, and throat residency, often with a one-year facial plastic surgery fellowship.Ultimately, Dr. Kurkjian advises individuals who are considering facelift surgery to do ample research and to ensure they feel confident in the surgeon's approach and abilities before making their decision. He says one of the best ways to achieve this is to meet with the doctors for in-person consultations once the choices have been narrowed down. Dr. Kurkjian believes patients should always feel that the surgeon is not only extensively skilled and experienced, but also provides a compassionate and collaborative approach to care, creates customized treatment plans, and presents an attentive attitude that takes all questions and concerns into account.About Jon Kurkjian, M.D., P.A.Dr. Jon Kurkjian is certified by the American Board of Plastic Surgery. He earned his medical degree from the University of Texas – Southwestern Medical School in Dallas, where he was elected into the Alpha Omega Alpha Honor Medical Society. Dr. Kurkjian also completed his plastic surgery residency at the University of Texas – Southwestern Medical School in Dallas and co-authored research on topics such as rhinoplasty, liposuction, and brow lift surgery. From the UTSW medical student class of 2009, he received the general surgery resident teaching award. The faculty also chose him to serve as the administrative chief resident for the Department of Plastic Surgery. While training in cosmetic surgery in New York, Dr. Kurkjian was selected by the Manhattan Eye, Ear, and Throat Hospital Aesthetic Surgery Fellowship to train with renowned and distinguished aesthetic surgeons and NYU professors. 