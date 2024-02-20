Yamamoto NA Hires New Head Of Parts, Service And Warehousing

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

BLOOMINGTON, IL, USA, February 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Yamamoto North America, the North American partner of one of the world's premier industrial laundry equipment manufacturers, is excited to announce the latest addition to their team, Matthew Schopp. Schopp was hired as the Head of Parts, Service and Warehousing, assisting with the management and organization of these departments.Mathew Schopp has spent the past 17 years refining his managerial skills, having been intimately involved in the turf grass management industry. Schopp's resume includes being the superintendent for three golf courses and a project manager for a regional turf management company, directly responsible for a wide range of organizational tasks.Before his time in the turf grass management industry, Schopp attended Parkland College, where he earned his Associate's degree. Afterward, Schopp continued his education at Illinois State University, graduating with a Bachelor's in Agriculture Industry Management. He participated in several additional advanced certifications to provide the best value to his former positions.In Schopp's spare time, he is an avid golfer, enjoys time with family and friends, stays active through sports, and stays sharp by fixing things around the house.Although turf grass management and industrial laundry equipment are reasonably different industries, Schopp's mechanical background first caught Yamamoto's attention. Stemming from his care for and maintenance of equipment in his previous career, Schopp's ability to provide top-quality support led Yamamoto to hire him to lend his talents to Yamamoto's nationwide clientele.Already, Schopp's managerial experience and organizational abilities have been a boon to Yamamoto NA's operations. When asked about Schopp's first month on the job, Joe Fleming, National Sales Manager at Yamamoto NA, had this to say:“It's been incredibly helpful having Matt as a part of our team, and he's really hit the ground running! Since hiring Matt in January, he's already helped to streamline our parts ordering process and warehousing procedures. I know I speak for everyone when I say we look forward to working with Matt and watching him grow to enjoy the laundry industry and the people who make this business so rewarding.”Be on the lookout for Matthew Schopp in the months ahead as Yamamoto North America continues to grow its business and expand operations across the United States.If you'd like to learn more about Matthew Schopp, or if you are interested in what's happening at Yamamoto North America, visit their website:Yamamoto NA is the North American partner of Yamamoto, a laundry machinery manufacturing company based in Hiroshima, Japan. Yamamoto has created and innovated the latest commercial cleaning technology over the past 70 years. Their machinery is utilized in hotels, healthcare organizations, athletic operations, and industrial laundry facilities worldwide. You can contact Yamamoto NA by calling 866-204-0519. Their North American office is located at 205 South Lee St., Bloomington, IL 61701.

