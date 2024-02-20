With 600,000+ Tech Community Votes, Hackernoon Announces The Winners Of Startups Of The Year 2023

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Startups of the Year 2023

With 600,000+ tech community votes, HackerNoon concludes another successful startups of the year awards with over 4,000 winners and runners-up across the globe.

EDWARDS, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, February 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- HackerNoon, the technology publishing company, announced today the winners and runners-up of Startups of the Year 2023 - a global, tech community-driven award for startups. This annual flagship event was launched on May 8th, 2023, where the internet nominated and voted for 30k startups around the world.The voting period remained open until December 31st, 2023. Startups of the Year 2023 concluded with 623k+ total votes, up from 215k+ votes in the inaugural startup competition. After careful evaluation of the votes, HackerNoon is pleased to announce the winners and runners-up for the 2023 iteration of the Startups of the Year. on.“Traction can be tough to measure,” said HackerNoon Creator and CEO David Smooke.“But these startups demonstrated their traction by mobilizing their own communities and earning votes from the HackerNoon community. I'm thrilled to quantitatively recognize, celebrate, and validate these startups on the rise. Voting creates original and trusted data points to complement the qualitative traction of stories published on the HackerNoon platform.”The Startups of the Year 2023 saw an increasing trend of thriving startups across the globe. Let's celebrate the cities with top votes per region for 2023:North America- Cleveland, Ohio (11,697 votes): Winner: Bloomfilter- Austin, Texas (8,835 votes) - Winner: SerpApi- San Francisco, California (5,564 votes) - Winner: Finch- SoMa, California (4,258 votes) - Winner: RELAYTO- Toronto, Canada, North America - (3339 votes) Winner: Windscribe- Seattle (3304 votes) - Winner: Vouched- Palo Alto, CA, North America (2716 votes) - Winner: Seccuri- Miami, FL, North America (2671 votes) - Winner: Salsa Valley- Manhattan, New York (2,613 votes) - Winner: Majhi Group- New York City, NY, North America (2423 votes) - Winner: Flieber, Inc.Europe- London, UK (45,612 votes) - Winner: Algomo- Warsaw, Poland (2,344votes) - Winner: Data Lake- Bari, Italy (1,955 votes) - Winner: Hoken Tech- Amsterdam, Netherlands (1716 votes) - Winner: Not8- Frankfurt Am Main, Germany (1657 votes) - Winner: KYVE- Kyiv, Ukraine (1566 votes) - Winner: BazaIT- Tallinn, Estonia (1496 votes) - Winner: Unity Network- Ghent, Belgium (1,478 votes) - Winner: Volcaino- Dublin, Ireland (1,288 votes) - Winner: Owl Me- Paris, France (1198 votes) - Winner: GrooverOceania- Melbourne (3,350 votes) - Winner: Sharepass- Perth, Australia (2,107 votes) - Winner: The Catfisher Project- Auckland, New Zealand, Oceania (220 votes) - Winner: Gemini AI Solutions- Wellington, New Zealand, Oceania (213 votes) - Winner: Nexustorage- Sydney (138 votes) - Winner: Coviu- Brisbane, Australia, Oceania (124 votes) - Winner: Bopple- New South Wales, Australia, Oceania (124 votes) - Winner: Regional CFO- Gold Coast, Australia, Oceania (106 votes) - Winner: Edit on the Spot- Canbera, Australia, Oceania (93 votes) - Winner: Knowledge Satnav- North Melbourne, Melbourne, Australia, Oceania (48 votes) - Winner: Peptalk360Asia- Singapore (16,345 votes) - Winner: Serenity Shield- Telangana, India (13,588 votes) - Winners: QUIXY- Mumbai, India (10,168 votes) - Winner: HealthySure- Visakhapatnam, India (3,865 votes) - Winner: InterviewBuddy- Bengaluru, India (3,733 votes) - Winner: Omniflo- Tel Aviv (4589 votes) - Winner: MeNow- Dubai (3877 votes) - Winner: ForestVPN- Powai, Mumbai, India (2478 votes) - Winner: TechGraph- Ahmedabad, GJ, India (1004 votes) - Winner: Reelo- Hong Kong, China (875 votes) - Winner: Debt HunterAfrica- Algiers, Algeria (8,179 votes) - Winner: GO PLATFORM- Accra, Ghana (767 votes) - Winner: Tudu- Lagos, Nigeria (415 votes) - Winner: Treford- Ogbomosho, Nigeria (265 votes) - Winner: Phalconwise- Cairo (157 votes) - Winner: AbuErdan- Lekki (151 votes) - Winner: Eazipay- Dar es Salaam, Tanzania (144 votes) - Winner: KaziConnect- Gauteng, South Africa (101 votes) - Winner: faceATT- Cape Town (79 votes) - Winner: Dimagi- Addis Ababa (71 votes) - Winner: SabiSouth America- Santiago, Chile (376 votes ) - Winner: UpGirl- Sao Paulo, Brazil (217 votes) - Winner: Klever- Buenos Aires, Argentina (191 votes) - Winner: Tributo Simple- Montevideo, Uruguay (127 votes) - Winner: Light-it- Antioquia, Colombia (87 votes) -Winner: Thousand- Lima (108 votes) - Winner: GetLavado- Medellin (101 votes) - Winner: Cogniflow- Bogota (73 votes) - Winner: TPAGA- Quito (73 votes) - Winner: Reliv- Cordoba (47 votes) - Winner: QuantexApart from validation from the world's greenest tech publication, all nominees received free interviews relevant to their domain, region, and funding, an NFT award, and a .Tech Domain for life. as well as their very own Tech Company News Page on HackerNoon."At .Tech, we were thrilled to partner with Startups of the Year, supporting the most innovative builders in the tech industry. Celebrating these pioneers is crucial to our goal of transforming the world, one startup at a time. Our primary aim is for .tech domains to serve as the foundation for individuals with the most brilliant ideas and exciting projects. We're eager to witness the incredible innovations the winners will develop with their .Tech Domains." - Suman Das, Director, Brand Operations, RadixStartups of the Year is powered using HackerNoon's custom voting software, which also powered previous iterations of Startups of the Year and the Noonies.About .Tech DomainsLaunched in 2015, .Tech is a leading domain extension for the tech industry. Over 500K domains and 7 years later, .Tech Domains is in use by some of the world's most cutting-edge startups and businesses.About HackerNoonHow hackers start their afternoons. HackerNoon is built for technologists to read, write, and publish. We are an open and international community of 40k+ contributing writers publishing stories and expertise for 4M+ curious and insightful monthly readers. Founded in 2016, HackerNoon is an independent technology publishing platform run by David Smooke and Linh Dao Smooke. Start blogging about technology today.

Sheharyar from HackerNoon

HackerNoon

+1 970-401-2436

email us here