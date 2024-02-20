Applied Spectra Welcomes Dr. Andrew Storey As Regional Sales Manager

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Dr. Andrew Storey joins the company to drive sales growth and provide channel sales leadership for Americas region.

WEST SACRAMENTO, CA, UNITED STATES, February 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Applied Spectra is pleased to announce that Dr. Andrew Storey has joined our team as Regional Sales Manager covering Americas region. Andrew comes to Applied Spectra with an excellent background in analytical instrumentation. He received his PhD from Indiana University in analytical chemistry and spent 7 years at LECO Corporation, representing their glow discharge and advanced microscopy product portfolios.Andrew's expertise extends to his position at Applied Spectra using laser ablation solid sampling analysis with LIBS and ICP-MS instruments. He will represent Applied Spectra J200 LA, LIBS, Tandem , and RESOlution excimer products.Andrew's passion for the industry and dedication to providing exceptional service align perfectly with our company values and we are excited to have him on board.We welcome Andrew to the Applied Spectra family. Please feel free to reach out to Andrew at ... for any inquiries of our products.About Applied Spectra, Inc.Applied Spectra, Inc. is the global leader in development, manufacturing, and commercialization of innovative laser ablation based analytical instruments. The company's suite of LIBS (Laser Induced Breakdown Spectroscopy) and LA instruments replace complicated and toxic sample preparation procedures involving acid digestion for chemical analysis. Applied Spectra's instruments provide commercial industries and R&D communities with innovative cost-effective technologies to measure elemental and isotopic information for QC, material development and discovery, and process control applications. Please visit for the latest news and information about Applied Spectra and its products.

