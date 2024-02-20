Wedgewood Weddings & Events Expands Portfolio To Hiddenbrooke Hills Golf Club In Vallejo, California

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The stunning ceremony space at Hiddenbrooke Hills by Wedgewood Weddings

- Bill Zaruka, CEO

VALLEJO, CA, UNITED STATES, February 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Wedgewood Weddings & Events , the leading all-inclusive wedding company with over 60 venues nationwide, has added Hiddenbrooke Hills Golf Club to its Northern California portfolio. Conveniently located between Vallejo and Fairfield, the newly renovated Hiddenbrooke Hills by Wedgewood Weddings & Events features a choice of ceremony sites with panoramic views, elegant reception halls, and customizable all-inclusive wedding packages.

"We're thrilled to welcome Hiddenbrooke Hills to the Wedgewood Weddings family," said Bill Zaruka, CEO of Wedgewood Weddings & Events. "This spectacular venue allows us to deliver the exceptional service and romantic settings that Bay Area couples deserve on their special day."

With the addition of Hiddenbrooke Hills, Wedgewood Weddings strengthens its presence in the Bay Area as a premier wedding destination. The venue is less than an hour from Napa Valley's wine country and under 30 miles from Oakland and San Francisco, providing ease of access for engaged couples and their guests.

Outdoor Ceremonies with Stunning Views

For traditional outdoor nuptials, Hiddenbrooke Hills offers two gorgeous settings to exchange vows while immersed in nature. The idyllic Fairways Ceremony area overlooks the rolling hills of the manicured year-round green landscape. Alternatively, choose the secluded Garden Room and say I Do on the adjacent patio surrounded by your nearest and dearest with a wide wood beam archway and flowing draping.

Multiple Reception Venues

After the ceremony, couples can continue celebrations at one of three distinctive indoor venues. With luxurious wood accents and a stone fireplace, the refined Clubhouse creates an intimate setting for post-ceremony cocktails and dining. The light-filled Pavilion features soaring ceilings, shimmering chandeliers, and sunset views under stylish draping. Channeling modern rustic charm, the Garden Hall features chic barn doors, iron chandeliers, and a twinkle-lit courtyard.

Each unique location provides an exceptionally sophisticated atmosphere designed to make any wedding celebration spectacular. Wedgewood Weddings' all-inclusive packages conveniently bundle amenities like catering, florals, and décor to ease planning.

"Hiddenbrooke Hills has incredible options with indoor and outdoor ceremony and reception sites for weddings of all sizes," said Jerome Cansino, Northern California Regional Manager at Wedgewood Weddings & Events. "It's truly a hidden gem where couples can craft their memorable Bay Area wedding."

Couples can learn more about Hiddenbrooke Hills by visiting WedgewoodWeddings/HiddenbrookeHills.

Alyssa Keith

Wedgewood Weddings & Events

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

Other

A Remarkable New Approach to Special Occasions - With Love From Wedgewood Weddings