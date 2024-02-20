Latest Release From Ballast Books Tops Bestseller Lists

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Reality Check by Mike“The Situation” Sorrentino and Andy Symonds #1 in Multiple Formats

WEST PALM BEACH, FLORIDA, USA, February 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Ballast Books , a premier independent publisher known for its innovative approach to working with authors, announces the extraordinary achievement of its latest release, "Reality Check : Making the Most of The Situation–How I Overcame Addiction, Loss, and Prison" by Mike“The Situation” Sorrentino of Jersey Shore fame, and Andy Symonds, CEO of Ballast Books. Hardover and audiobook sales for the week ending February 18 surpassed recent-released memoirs by fellow celebrity icons Brittney Spears and Matthew Perry, becoming one of the top selling books in the world.

Sorrentino's inspiring tell-all detailing his drug addiction and journey to sobriety has captured the hearts and minds of readers across the country, solidifying Ballast Books' reputation as a trailblazer in the hybrid publishing space. With raw honesty and profound insight, Sorrentino shares his triumphs, struggles, and ultimate victory over adversity and addiction in "Reality Check"-a story that has deeply resonated with readers seeking authenticity and inspiration.

As a top independent publisher, Ballast Books provides authors with unparalleled creative control, full retention of intellectual property rights, personalized support, access to a vast distribution network, and the majority of royalties. This unique approach empowers authors to bring their vision to life while partnering with publishing professionals to reach a global audience.

“We're incredibly proud of Mike and all the success he's had with 'Reality Check',” said co-author Andy Symonds, who is also the president and founder of Ballast Books.“We are honored to partner with talented authors like Mike, and to witness the profound impact their work has on readers worldwide. This accomplishment highlights the reason why I founded Ballast Books-to foster the publication of groundbreaking stories.”

"Reality Check"'s meteoric rise to the top of the charts is a testament to Sorrentino's captivating storytelling and Ballast Books' unwavering dedication to excellence. With this milestone, Ballast Books reaffirms its position as a premier destination for authors seeking to elevate their voices and share their stories with the world.

