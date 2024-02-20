Whiting System To Begin Manufacturing Of Mono Brush: Expanding Portfolio To Include Versa Wash Mono Brush Vehicle Wash

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Versatile Mono Brush

Big Brush for Big Trucks

Powered By Whiting Systems

Whiting Systems Strategic Partnership Expands Portfolio

- Russ WhitingALEXANDER, ARKANSAS, UNITED STATES, February 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Whiting Systems , a leading manufacturer of vehicle wash systems, has announced their strategic partnership with Versa Wash to manufacture and sell the highly anticipated Mono Brush. This collaboration will add to Whiting Systems' already impressive portfolio, which includes autonomous three brush roll over systems and internal trailer wash out systems .Whiting Systems Inc is proud to announce the incorporation and manufacturing of a truly innovative single brush large vehicle wash system. Versa wash POWERED by Whiting Systems is a one of kind tool built right here in the USA. With over 50 years of experience and development of Large Vehicle wash equipment, Whiting is honored to offer improvements, and packaging of this mono brush. This partnership will enhance our opportunities to service medium tier truck owners, school bus districts, passenger transit market, and many more. The Versa Mono Brush Powered by Whiting Systems is set to revolutionize the vehicle fleet wash industry."We are thrilled to partner with Versa Wash to bring the Mono Brush to market," said Russ Whiting, CEO of Whiting Systems. "This product that aligns perfectly with our mission to provide top-of-the-line vehicle wash solutions. It is all about Wash Cost, Wash Quality, and Wash Time. We are confident that the Mono Brush will exceed our customers expectations and set a new standard for a maintenance wash system. For us its always about fitting the customers need. This unit is ideal for companies with a fleet not quite large enough to justify a fully automated system "The Mono Brush is just the latest addition to Whiting Systems' impressive lineup of products. With its advanced technology and commitment to innovation, Whiting Systems continues to be a leader in the vehicle wash industry. The company's dedication to providing top-quality products and exceptional customer service has earned them a reputation as a trusted and reliable partner for fleets of all sizes.The Mono Brush is now available for purchase through Whiting Systems and its authorized dealers. For more information on this groundbreaking product and other vehicle wash solutions, visit the Whiting Systems website or contact their sales team. With the addition of the Mono Brush, Whiting Systems is poised to continue its success and solidify its position as a leader in the vehicle wash industry.

Jason Rhoads

Whiting Systems

+1 800-542-9031

...

